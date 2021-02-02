A Trump fan and conspiracy theorist, Marjorie Taylor Greene has entered Congress. Even Republicans want their exclusion.

NEW YORK taz | “Throw them out,” demand grassroots activists, Democratic Congressmen and more and more Republicans. Meant is the MP Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia, who only moved into the House a month ago.

But the radical right, which offends rampage survivors, worships Trump and wants Democratic MPs, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to be killed by execution, defies them all. On her face masks, which are mostly hanging under her chin, she carries the slogans of those who stormed Congress on January 6th. Including the claim that the presidential election was “stolen”. Alternatively, she walks around with a mask that reads: “censored”.

On Monday, the most powerful Republican in the US Senate also publicly distanced himself. Mitch McConnell, who ensured that Trump had his back in the Senate for four years, now calls Greene’s conspiracy theories and lies a “cancerous growth in the Republican Party.”

McConnell’s words are an unusual interference from the Senate in the second house of Congress. She arrives a few days before the head of the Republican parliamentary group in the House of Representatives asked Greene for an interview about her conduct.

Greene represents deep division

Group leader Kevin McCarthy could expel Greene from any House committees, including the Education Committee she is a member of. He did this years ago with a MP who showed open sympathy for white racists.

But McCarthy, like Greene, is a Trump supporter. Just a few days ago, the parliamentary group leader made a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago, where the ex-president set up his new headquarters. And from where he’s trying to prepare a Republican – or Trumpist – comeback for the mid-term elections in 2022.

Greene is verbally the most extreme and aggressive Republican in Congress right now. But she is only one of the dozen who claim, against all evidence, that the presidential elections were faked and thus ideologically prepared the ground for the storming of Congress. She represents the deep division that runs across her party.

Biden receives Republicans

While she is rushing – on Monday she did it in several dozen tweets – other Republicans seek a conversation with the new president. Ten senators were in the White House on Monday. Joe Biden received them as the first politicians from the US Congress – even before the representatives of his own party.

In the corridors of the Capitol, Greene harassed and threatened Democratic MPs

It was “a useful meeting,” Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins said afterwards. In the matter of course, the stimulus package with which Biden wants to revive the pandemic-weakened economy, the two sides are hundreds of billions of dollars apart.

Meanwhile, another newly elected MP in the House of Representatives has moved to another office farther from Greene for the safety of her team. Greene had verbally attacked the left-wing Democrat Cori Bush from St. Louis, an activist from the Black Lives Matter movement, in the corridors of the Capitol without a mask. On Twitter, Greene described the MP as a “terrorist”.

Greene calls himself “100 percent for life, 100 percent for firearms and 100 percent for Trump”. On Sunday she proudly tweeted that she had had a “GREAT conversation” with the ex-president.