D.It must have been clear to everyone that the problems of the corona pandemic did not result in the approval of a vaccine. Not only are new distribution conflicts pushing into the center of the political debate, but some other issues must be renegotiated as well. On Monday, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) again spoke out against special rights for vaccinated people.

Right-wing politicians in the coalition are now going one step further and are considering a general ban from privileging those who have been vaccinated. “The SPD parliamentary group is currently examining legal measures to prevent unequal treatment of non-vaccinated and vaccinated people by the private sector,” said the legal policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Johannes Fechner, in the newspaper “Welt”. The CSU right-wing politician Volker Ullrich also spoke of a “loophole that we have to address”.

Everyone can choose their customers

In fact, it is not only restaurateurs who ask themselves at the start of the vaccination campaign whether it should not be possible to reopen the doors at least to those who can be served safely and in accordance with infection control. In principle, freedom of contract applies in Germany – that is, everyone has the right to choose their customers and business partners themselves. A club owner can turn away a guest because he doesn’t like his shoes or hairstyle.









While the state and its institutions are bound by the principle of equality of the Basic Law and must avoid any unfounded unequal treatment at all, this does not apply so easily to private individuals. They are only bound by the General Equal Treatment Act (AGG), which prohibits discrimination based on gender, religion or skin color. The vaccination status was of course not considered in the AGG as a starting point for discrimination. And even if they did, there would probably be a justification, since there is ultimately a comprehensible objective reason for the unequal treatment of a vaccinated person. A more far-reaching obligation to equal treatment applies to private individuals in the areas of services of general interest if, for example, only one provider is available for a vital service.

Fechner wants to avoid wave of lawsuits

So far, it has been the case that pubs and hairdressing salons have not been forbidden to serve only vaccinated people and to cut their hair, unless it is a remote village with only one hairdresser. SPD man Fechner therefore considers it advisable to discuss the question now: “We have no legal clarity here,” Fechner told the FAZ. He fears a wave of lawsuits that will reach the Federal Court of Justice and will only bring a decision in years would.

But Fechner also points out that everything depends on the question of whether the vaccinations that have been approved so far prevent people who have been vaccinated from passing on the virus, or whether they only protect those who have been vaccinated. Because then a better position would be out of the question from an infection protection point of view. “We are at the very beginning of the debate and have not yet got a bill,” says Fechner, “but we have to ask ourselves the questions.”