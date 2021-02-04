E.t is a delicate matter with which Zittau’s non-party mayor Thomas Zenker has addressed the public. He had just lodged a complaint with the European Commission – unanimously supported by the city council, which is otherwise rarely a few. “We feel compelled to do so because we have not been treated correctly on the previous path of the environmental impact assessment,” said Zenker. “We have the clear impression that the Polish authorities and the project sponsors are deliberately not taking European law seriously.” The project sponsor, as Zenker calls him, is Polska Grupa Energetyczna, or PGE for short, which is one of the largest state energy groups in Poland. He operates the Turow opencast mine, which begins on the eastern outskirts of Zittau. In between, the Neisse snakes its way, dividing the area into two states – and that is where the dilemma begins.

Stefan Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

It is extremely regrettable that this has to be done with Poland, said Zenker. After all, you’ve worked well together for a long time. With the eastward expansion of the EU in 2004 at the latest, the area, which also includes the Reichenberg (Liberec) region, which belongs to the Czech Republic, has grown together. Zenker knows that quite a few are now warning of damage to regional cooperation. “We see it differently,” he says. The basis for good togetherness are clear and shared rules, and as Lord Mayor he has a duty to look after the future of the city and its residents.

Fear of falling water table

From his point of view, however, this future is threatened by the lignite mining on the Polish side – or rather its expansion. Because according to the will of the Poles, the mine, which is already 200 meters deep, is to be operated for another 25 years, going down to a depth of 300 meters and expanding to an area as large as 7,000 football fields.

The region, and especially the city of Zittau with a population of 30,000, fears serious environmental damage – and not just because of the noise and fine dust. As a report by the geologist Ralf Krupp on behalf of Greenpeace and a Czech environmental law firm shows, the groundwater, which is already low due to coal mining, would sink even further and “irreversibly” sweep away the entire urban area within the sink funnel. If the expansion plans are fully implemented, subsidence in the inner city of between 36 and 72 centimeters, and even up to 1.2 meters in the peripheral areas, would have to be expected, which would result in severe building damage.

Objections not considered

Already today there are subsidence and cracks in buildings in the city, which, however, are not only attributable to the Turow opencast mine, after all, coal was mined on the German side until the 1990s. If Turow is continued, acidification of the groundwater due to mine waste water and the Neisse river breakthrough should also be expected if embankments should slide.

In order to take this into account, European law prescribes a cross-border environmental impact assessment for projects like this one. Several dozen municipalities, associations and citizens from Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland took part. But all of the objections were not taken into account, on the contrary: in the spring of last year, Poland surprisingly extended the expired permit by six years – without involving the neighbors. This was made possible by the legal loophole in an EU standard that has not yet been transferred into Polish law.

Is it really “illegal dredging”?

This is not the only reason why Zittau feels ignored. “Illegal dredging has been taking place in Turow since May 1, 2020,” says Member of Parliament Daniel Gerber (Greens), who with Zittau submitted the complaint to the EU. “PGE doesn’t take all of this seriously at all, a lot happens secretly, there is no communication.” The Reichenberg region, which the opencast mine borders in its south, has therefore lodged a complaint with the EU. On Wednesday, during a debate in the state parliament, Saxony’s government was dissatisfied with the procedure and accused the Polish operators of “lack of transparency”.

The dangers, so warned representatives of all groups except the AfD, are real. The report that lists the problems is serious. The Czech government had therefore already lodged a complaint with the EU in 2020, and the Commission was largely right in December. The unauthorized enlargement violates EU law. Prague now has the opportunity to sue the Republic of Poland before the European Court of Justice.

The Greens, who govern Saxony with the CDU and SPD, are now calling on the federal government to support the Czech Republic in the event of a lawsuit. Zittau, on the other hand, is hoping for a quick halt to mining and a review of the open pit permit. In Poland, of course, which covers around a quarter of its lignite needs from open-cast mining, this has led to criticism that employees in the region fear losing their jobs. “We don’t want to steal anyone’s existence”, asserts Mayor Zenker. Rather, he says, it is about a common future for the region.