For a very long time, Horst Seehofer thought of whether or not he wished to file a grievance a couple of drastic “taz” column – the ministry might have been about to attain an personal aim.

A “taz” column in regards to the police triggered heated debate.

Inside Minister Horst Seehofer even wished to file a grievance.

The Berlin public prosecutor’s workplace declined to analyze the columnist.

Replace from September 9, 2020: Inside Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) has the Resolution of the press council in favor of the controversial Police column of the “taz” closely criticized. That the Press council See no violation of the press code and take into account the statements to be a “query of style”, was an “insufferable trivialization,” stated Seehofer on Wednesday.

The panel had 382 complaints obtained in opposition to these obtained in June by the Berliner “Tageszeitung” revealed column rejected as unfounded. The police as a part of the chief department has to place up with being sharply criticized by the press, stated the committee for voluntary self-regulation of the press on Tuesday.

Seehofer identified, nonetheless, that cops within the column entitled “All cops are incapacitated” had been publicly “labeled as rubbish”. “When a complete skilled group that holds its head out for us day by day is intentionally belittled and vilified on this brutal means, it’s now not about style, however about our widespread worth system,” defined the Minister of the Inside and added: “If one might say that individuals belong within the rubbish, this worth system has clearly gotten off the rails. ”The police should stand up to harsh criticism, “however criticism should not deny anybody’s human dignity”. As Federal Minister of the Inside, as an individual and as a Christian, I’ll by no means settle for such a language, however all the time elevate my voice in opposition to it.

Replace from September eighth, 4.15 p.m .: Horst Seehofer had put it in a drastic means Column of the taz seen a attainable legal offense – and a transparent border crossing. However the Inside Minister from the ranks of the CSU doesn’t discover any assist from the accountable authorities along with his evaluation: In keeping with the Berlin prosecutors now additionally has German press council Complaints dismissed. The thought recreation of the writer that earlier cops ought to greatest be saved in a “rubbish dump” as a office is roofed by freedom of expression.

The Police as a part of the chief department need to put up with to be sharply criticized by the press, the Council’s Appeals Committee justified its determination on Tuesday. The press council is the voluntary self-regulation of the press, i.e. newspapers, magazines and on-line media. The council virtually had 400 complaints in regards to the textual content obtained and initiated proceedings.

The Police Union confirmed “huge incomprehension” in view of the choice of the press council. “This harm the emotions of a complete skilled group deeply, even when we take into account freedom of the press in our nation to be an awesome good,” stated its deputy federal chairman Jörg Radek.

Policemen on “rubbish dump”: Seehofer wished to file a grievance – now the investigators have determined

First report: Berlin – Horst Seehofer had declared the scandal in June not solely a matter for the boss – the inside minister virtually leaned notably far out the window with a legal grievance: one column of the tazthrough which the writer Hengameh Yaghoobifarah Cops on a “rubbish dump” noticed in the most effective of arms, the CSU * politician noticed as an impetus to “disinhibit the deeds”. He thought of submitting an advert.

Horst Seehofer: Inside minister was contemplating a grievance in opposition to a taz journalist – the general public prosecutor’s workplace sees no preliminary suspicion

It did not get that far in the long run. Seehofer noticed one among them show from. Presumably additionally due to a Intervention by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) At the moment the 2 had a number of “confidential talks”. It now appears clear: Seehofer’s request would have been fruitless a technique or one other.

As a result of the Berlin public prosecutor’s workplace seems loud a report of Day by day mirror within the in all probability satirical textual content “All cops will not be capable of work” no legal offense. The prosecutor refuses Investigations in opposition to Yaghoobifarah, the paper reported on-line on Monday afternoon. In keeping with the knowledge, in accordance with the authority neither preliminary suspicion on insult, nonetheless on rabble-rousing.

Different offenses wouldn’t come into consideration after preliminary examination anyway, he desires Day by day mirror have realized from the general public prosecutor’s workplace. There’ll subsequently not even be a proper investigation. Seehofer’s view that the column fulfills legal offenses is clearly not shared by the prosecutors.

Riots, columns, threats: Seehofer within the focus in summer season

Within the textual content, which was at instances hotly debated, it was associated with accusations of racism a couple of attainable Abolition of the police went. Yaghoobifarah had additionally written that in the long run, earlier cops would greatest be saved in a “rubbish dump” as a office.

Seehofer then spoke of a “disinhibition of phrases” which “inevitably results in disinhibition of deeds”. He additionally made a connection to what occurred at about the identical time Stuttgart riots right here. There folks rioted and looted within the metropolis middle *. Yaghoobifarah was apparently additionally massively threatened after the article was revealed.

Seehofer in opposition to Yaghoobifahrah: Ex-CSU boss obtained heavy criticism

There was no scarcity of criticism of the inside minister’s thoughts video games on the time. Greens federal supervisor Michael Kellner described Seehofer’s challenge as an “assault on the liberty of the press – no matter whether or not one finds the opinion contribution good or dangerous”. Kellner added: “An inside minister who stories a journalist appears like Orban or Kaczynski.” Left member of the Bundestag Ulla Jelpke accused the Federal Minister of the Inside of “making an attempt to intimidate unwelcome journalists”. The media additionally referred to as for Seehofer’s resignation.

The problem of violence by and in opposition to cops continues to concern the nation. In August, assaults by cops in Düsseldorf and Frankfurt triggered outrage. In the beginning of September demonstrations in Leipzig escalated into violent assaults on police forces. (fn / AFP) *Merkur.de is a part of the Ippen-Digital community.