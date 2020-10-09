A court has lifted the lockdown on the Spanish capital. The central government is now confronting the Madrid region with a difficult choice.

MADRID taz / afp | After a court ruling against the partial lockdown imposed on the Madrid region, Spain’s central government threatened to impose an emergency. The conservative regional government of Madrid now has a choice, said the government of the socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Thursday evening: Either they put the Corona restrictions overturned by the court into force themselves or an emergency will be imposed on the Madrid region.

An extraordinary meeting of Sánchez’s cabinet is due to take place this Friday. A meeting between representatives of the central and regional governments is also planned. On Thursday morning, the Chamber of Administrative Law at the Supreme Court of the Madrid region lifted mobility restrictions in the capital and in nine suburbs.

The measures were adopted last Friday by Minister of Health Salvador Illa to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus to slow down. Isabel Díaz Ayuso, head of the regional minority government from the conservative Partido Popular and the right-wing liberal Ciudadanos, which is supported by the right-wing extremist VOX, sued.

In the past few days, only those who had a valid reason to do so, such as work, training or a doctor’s visit, were allowed to leave or enter Madrid and the other affected communities, but violations were not punished with fines, as the court decision made on Thursday was still in place outstanding. Around 4.8 of the 6.6 million inhabitants of the Madrid region were affected by the mobility restrictions.

“Encroachment on fundamental rights”

The judges saw in the measures “an interference of the public authority with the fundamental rights of the citizens without them being based on a legal basis”. Unlike the three-month alarm that paralyzed the whole country in the spring, they were introduced “without the approval of the people’s representatives”.

Illa’s order stipulated that a city with more than 100,000 inhabitants be cordoned off if:

■ more than 500 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants are recorded in two weeks

■ more than 10 percent of all corona tests are positive

■ More than 35 percent of the beds in the intensive care units are occupied by Covid 19 patients.

In addition to the ten municipalities in the capital region, this also applied to the provincial capitals León and Palencia in Castile and León north of Madrid.

Poor neighborhoods were particularly hard hit

The Madrid region is the European corona hotspot par excellence. Even if the number of new corona cases fell slightly this week, there were still 591 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. That is twice as many as in the Spanish average. Every fifth corona test is positive. Over 40 percent of the intensive care beds are occupied. In the past week, 114 of the 455 deceased were from Madrid.

Even before the orders of the Ministry of Health, there were identical mobility restrictions in Madrid for 45 residential areas. These were introduced by the regional government under Díaz Ayuso and mainly affected the poor districts and suburbs in the south of Madrid. Inner city districts with similarly high infection rates were left out.

At that time, the same chamber at the Supreme Court of the Madrid region saw no fundamental rights violations. “The competence of the regional authorities to take measures that restrict fundamental rights for reasons of public health is confirmed,” judged the judges. “This is not a lockdown, this is class struggle,” read posters during protests against the selective measures in the working-class neighborhoods.