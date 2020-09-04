E.t is a sign of concern in the BBC leadership that on the second day in office of the new General Director Tim Davie the decision was made to sing the patriotic songs in the final of the Last Night of the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. The decision of the public broadcaster to only present “Rule Britannia” and “Land of Hope and Glory” in an orchestral version this time unleashed a storm of indignation, especially in the conservative media, and reinforced calls for the end of the license fee. Davie, who on Thursday raised some of the most common objections to the BBC in his first keynote address, including violations of the principle of impartiality, is said to have intervened before he took office to prevent the hit songs from being removed from the program entirely.

Gina Thomas Features correspondent based in London.

Everything indicates that Davie has a finer sense of the pent-up public displeasure than his predecessor Tony Hall, who switched from Covent Garden Opera. As is often the case in British institutions, he has swapped one management post for the next and is now the head of the Board of Trustees of the National Gallery. The BBC had justified its decision to perform the songs without singing with the corona-related restrictions that prevented collective singing. However, rumors soon spread that the Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska had wanted to ban the songs because of their links to colonialism. Stasevska has vehemently denied these reports and the BBC has confirmed that it was not involved in the decision.

Critics saw themselves reinforced by the dispute in the suspicion that the BBC wanted to use the epidemic as an excuse to get rid of the unpopular ritual. While traditionally-minded Brits see the flag-waving fun of the Last Night of the Proms as one of the few occasions on which large parts of the nation still come together, critics turn up their noses. Not only are they uncomfortable with the patriotic exuberance, the popular music also does not meet their intellectual demands. In the sixties, the avant-garde Proms director William Glock had already tried to leave out Elgar’s “Land of Hope and Glory”, but then had to bow to protests. Some of his successors have made no secret of the fact that they only clenched their teeth in the ritual.

This year, against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement, the debate followed the front line in the culture war over the colonial legacy. While the conservative press, after the retreat of the BBC, cheers that “Rule Britannia” will rule the airwaves again, a prominent voice from the left-wing liberal “Guardian” regrets the missed opportunity to “end this annual Suprematist indulgence once and for all”.