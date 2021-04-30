Tense relationship between Moscow and the EU: The case of the Kremlin opponent Navalny tightened the tone again. Now there is a new answer from Russia.

Moscow – The reaction is followed by the backlash: The case of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is drawing wider circles. As a counterattack to entry bans into the European Union, Moscow has banned eight representatives from EU countries from entering Russia. Among those affected are high-ranking names such as that of the EU Parliament President David Sassoli, EU Vice-Commission President Vera Jourova and the Berlin Public Prosecutor Jörg Raupach.

Moscow had already announced countermeasures and announced the names on Friday (April 30, 2021). In March, the EU imposed sanctions on high-ranking Russian state officials for the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny *.

Weber reacts: “You will not silence us”

In addition to renewed criticism of this decision, Moscow accused Brussels of anti-Russian hysteria. All Russian proposals to solve problems between the country and the EU would be “consistently ignored or rejected”. For Moscow, this only allows one conclusion: the aim is evidently to contain the development of Russia at all costs, ”it said.

Moscow’s announcement was followed by a reaction: The CSU European politician Manfred Weber declared that he did not want to be intimidated by Russia’s new sanctions. “Mr Putin, you can sanction as many MEPs as you want, but you will not silence us”

Navalny imprisoned in penal camps

The opposition politician Navalny was sentenced to camp detention at the beginning of February. According to Moscow, he is said to have violated probation conditions several times in previous criminal proceedings. The EU considers the ruling to be inadmissible, among other things because Navalny had to be treated in Germany for several months after a nerve poison attack on him. Navalny is detained in a prison camp where he recently went on a hunger strike.

Because of the attack on Navalny on August 20, 2020, the EU had already imposed entry and property bans on people suspected of being responsible in the vicinity of President Vladimir Putin last year. In Brussels, it is assumed that state authorities in Russia are behind the attack. Russia had always rejected this and forbade interfering in internal affairs – but now the conflict is escalating again.