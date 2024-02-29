Home page politics

The payment card is intended to prevent money from being transferred abroad. © Bodo Schackow/dpa

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the state prime ministers recently agreed on the introduction of a payment card instead of cash payments. Then there were concerns – until now.

Berlin – The dispute over a federal regulation for a payment card for asylum seekers has been resolved. The German Press Agency learned from government circles that a corresponding formulation aid from the Federal Ministry of Labor should be decided by the cabinet tomorrow in a circulation procedure.

Recently there were concerns among the Greens. The Federal Ministry of Economics, led by the Greens, now said: “The payment card makes sense to prevent money from being transferred abroad. Accordingly, the formulation aid for the introduction of a nationwide uniform legal basis for the payment card is approved.” “Bild” and the news portal “Table Media” previously reported on this. dpa