The question of whether Germany should accept refugees from Moria is dividing the country. Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow is also experiencing resistance in Thuringia.

The fire in the Moria refugee camp left thousands of people homeless.

In Germany, Thuringia’s Prime Minister Ramelow wants to take in refugees.

A city in the state defends itself against it – the state father counters.

Erfurt / Suhl – A devastating one fire destroyed that Moria refugee camp* on the Greek island of Lesbos completely. Almost 13,000 people were made homeless by the destructive flames.

There is disagreement within the EU and also in Germany admission* of people in need. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU*) was able to move to a solution after initial concerns, according to which Germany will accept almost 1500 people from Moria.

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow even spoke out in favor of accommodating around 2000 people in the Federal Republic and wanted to lead the way in his state. But with this plea, the hit Left*–Politician at home to resistance.

Dispute over Moria refugees: Thuringian city shoots against Prime Minister Ramelow

Of the Lord Mayor the Thuringian city Suhl rejected Ramelow’s move and pointed out that there was no capacity to take in refugees from Greece and that they had to be created first. “As far as I can look to Suhl and the initial reception facilities, I have to contradict that we have capacities there,” said Andre Knapp.

“The facilities are operated under pandemic conditions – we have Corona – under so-called exceptional conditions.” In Suhl, with an intended limit of 300 people within the facilities, 600 people are already overcrowded, he said CDU *-Mann on.

Dispute over Moria refugees: Prime Minister Ramelow counters concerns from Suhl

However, the Prime Minister did not want to leave this uncommented. On Twitter Ramelow reacted to the statements of the mayor of Suhl.

“Just a few facts: The city of Suhl has not had to take in refugees for a long time because the state initial reception is on the Suhler Friedberg,” he wrote on the social network. “There was no distribution of refugees there for weeks due to Corona. This frees up capacities, ”argued the father of Thuringia.

Just a few facts:

The city of Suhl has not had to take in refugees for a long time because the state initial reception is on the Suhler Friedberg. Refugees were not distributed there for weeks due to Corona. Thereby capacities are & become free. https://t.co/F2so8w7AFe – Bodo Ramelow (@bodoramelow) September 18, 2020

In addition, Ramelow fought in another Tweet against criticism of a former member of the CDU state parliament on his admission plans. This spoke of “numerous crimes and administrative offenses” by the residents of the initial reception facilities in Suhl. Ramelow rejected this sharply and denounced such a formulation – with “generalizations one would make all those seeking protection into perpetrators and all residents into victims”.

Meanwhile it was Friday Thuringia and Berlin with the attempt to facilitate the admission of refugees from Greece through its own country programs, initially in Federal Council failed. The targeted one Legislative initiative reached in the State Chamber no majority. (kh) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editorial network