A.Initially, people with debts came to Nicole Rupp’s counseling in Munich. She is now a financial and systemic coach specializing in inheritance and wealth. In an interview, she explains why it is so difficult for many people to speak openly about finances, what our self-esteem has to do with it and which mistakes couples should avoid.

WORLD: What do you think of joint accounts?

Nicole Rupp: It has to be right for the couple. Some like three accounts, others keep a budget book, others don’t need it. Neither one nor the other means that you love each other more. You have to see what works for both and what suits life. You can also try a certain method for a year and then draw a conclusion. For example, keep a joint account for a year and see how both feel about it, or discuss expenses. Not to control spending, but to understand why someone is spending money on something. That always stimulates conversations about money and values. You can also work with apps or a classic Excel spreadsheet, in which you enter everything down to the last cent. It is crucial that everyone feels independent and comfortable.

WORLD: Why does love strengthen when you can talk openly about money?