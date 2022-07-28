In the legal battle between Britney Spears (40) and her father Jamie Spears (70), the pop star has won another victory in court. US Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday granted the singer’s request not to be questioned by her father and his lawyers. At the hearing in Los Angeles, Britney Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart claimed that such a questioning could be traumatizing for the singer, as the portal “TMZ.com” reported.

Judge Penny ruled in mid-July that Jamie Spears must testify under oath in the dispute with his daughter. He should disclose documents and answer questions by mid-August at the latest. Rosengart wants to have allegations investigated, according to which the father, as a long-time guardian, is said to have enriched himself with his daughter’s millions in assets. He also wants to check allegations that the singer was secretly monitored and bugged by her supervisors. Rosengart said after Wednesday’s court hearing that a management company involved in the case must produce all documents pertaining to possible surveillance, at the judge’s behest.

The singer has been under guardianship since 2008 after she had a mental breakdown due to personal and professional problems. In September last year, Judge Penny finally relieved the father of his guardianship. In November, the singer regained full control of her life.

Last month, Spears married her longtime boyfriend, fitness trainer and model Sam Asghari, 28, in California. It was Spears’ third wedding. She has two teenage sons with dancer Kevin Federline.