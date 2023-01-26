When the Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko performs at the International May Festival, the artists from Ukraine who are also engaged will not take part. “They are not allowed to do that,” said the Ukrainian Consul General in Hesse, Vadym Kostiuk, in an interview with the FAZ on Thursday

As reported, the director of the Wiesbaden State Theater, Uwe Eric Laufenberg, had assured that the Taras Shevchenko Theater from Kharkiv and the Ukrainian National Orchestra had nothing to complain about in Netrebko’s performance. This was one of the arguments Laufenberg used to support Netrebko’s appearance, even though she is on a Ukraine sanctions list.

The state of Hesse and the city of Wiesbaden had in vain urged the director to give up the project. When the theater in Kharkiv and the national orchestra were hired, they didn’t know anything about Netrebko’s planned performance, says Kostiuk. In addition, the sanctions list did not exist at the time.

Now the two Ukrainian institutions are not allowed to take part in the same festival with Netrebko. With this in mind, the director of the theater in Kharkiv will now write to the organizers of the May Festival, Kostiuk reported. According to the Consul General, he has not yet had any contact with the National Orchestra.