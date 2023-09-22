DCan a French president attend a papal mass? This question is currently being hotly debated in France. Emmanuel Macron has invoked secularism, the separation of church and state, to ban Islamic garments such as the abaya in state classrooms. This Saturday, however, he is expected to attend the pontiff’s mass in the Marseille football stadium with his wife Brigitte, who taught at a Jesuit school for a long time.

“No, Monsieur le Président, your place is not in the papal mass,” the left-wing presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon instructed him. Communist party leader Fabien Roussel said: “A secular republic is a republic in which everyone can practice the religion of their choice, but that is a private matter. A president is not allowed to show any preference for a religion.” Historian Jean-Noel Jeanneney judged that Macron’s visit to the fair was “out of place”. It is a “serious violation of secularism”.

Macron first wants to receive the Pope for a conversation at the Palais du Pharo. The right-wing opposition parties openly criticize Francis’ stance on migration. “The Pope has no right to engage in political activity. He has no idea what we’re dealing with. It is not merciful to promise refugees something we cannot deliver,” said Le Pen’s granddaughter Marion Maréchal.

The Marseille senator Stéphane Ravier announced that he would not go to the papal mass. “This pope is too political, he wants to accelerate European suicide through immigration,” Ravier said. The leader of the Republican group in the Senate, Bruno Retailleau, complained about a “flood of migrants” and wants to have France’s “Judeo-Christian roots” written into the constitution to protect them.