Germany – land of fans of New Year’s Eve firecrackers and rockets? A new survey comes to a completely different picture.

Berlin – According to a survey, the majority of people in Germany view the big firecrackers and rockets at the turn of the year negatively.

A third of German citizens (34 percent) are determined opponents of fireworks, as the opinion research institute Yougov determined on behalf of the German Press Agency. Another 19 percent said they “rather not” like firecrackers and rockets. “Totally” in favor of the traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks is therefore 14 percent.

The rejection of New Year’s Eve fireworks is strongest among people over 55 years of age: 46 percent of older people do not like firecrackers and rockets at all. Firecrackers are most popular in the 35 to 44 age group. Men like firecrackers and fireworks more than women in all age groups, as the representative survey showed.

Only 8 percent of those surveyed “definitely” plan to set off firecrackers or fireworks themselves this year. Another 9 percent “probably” want to do this, 11 percent “maybe”. 55 percent of those surveyed say that they definitely don’t want to set off fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Another 13 percent “probably don’t” want to do this.

Half against firecrackers in the hands of laypeople

Exactly half of those surveyed (50 percent) are against firecrackers and fireworks in private hands. A quarter (24 percent) are in favor of an absolute ban on New Year’s Eve fireworks in Germany.

Another 26 percent think that there should only be organized fireworks, such as on the celebration mile at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. For private fireworks in areas where firecrackers are prohibited, for example in old towns – this is currently regulated in many cities – the figure is 31 percent. 14 percent think that firecrackers and fireworks should be allowed everywhere in the country without exceptions on New Year’s Eve.

Be careful about riots with firecrackers

Private fireworks are increasingly becoming a thorn in the side of police officers. A nationwide ban on private fireworks combined with a ban on sales has “actually been necessary for a long time,” says the Berlin state head of the police union (GdP), Stephan Weh. Central professional fireworks should replace the “private firecrackers” in the capital.

The background: Last New Year’s Eve, young men rioted with firecrackers and rockets in several Berlin districts with socially disadvantaged areas. They also threw and shot firecrackers at police officers and firefighters. Similar scenes also took place in other major cities.

Many firefighters reported that such attacks on New Year’s Eve had become “normal” in many cities. Firecrackers have also recently been thrown at emergency services during demonstrations in connection with the war in the Middle East and during Halloween riots.

Most people celebrate indoors

According to the survey, only a minority in Germany (22 percent) celebrate New Year’s Eve on the street at midnight amidst firecrackers and rockets. 66 percent prefer to spend the New Year hours within their own four walls or in the houses of relatives and friends. Another four percent toast the New Year in a restaurant or bar.

Frightened animals, rubbish, risk of injury

Concern about scaring domestic and wild animals is one of the strongest arguments against firecrackers and rockets for 44 percent of those surveyed. 39 percent named the garbage on the streets as one of their three strongest counterarguments, and the risk of injury 30 percent.

Other frequently mentioned disadvantages: the burden on emergency physicians and the fine dust pollution in the air (27 percent each) as well as the burden on the fire brigade and police (23 percent). “For me there is nothing wrong with firecrackers and fireworks on New Year’s Eve,” say 7 percent.

“Fearful evening” vs. “Bright spot”

In particular, the issue of fine dust pollution is a cause for concern for the Federal Environment Agency: around 2,050 tons of fine dust are released every year through the burning of fireworks, according to a request from the German Press Agency. “Most of it was on New Year’s Eve. This amount corresponds to around one percent of the total amount of fine dust released in Germany.” Inhaling fine dust endangers human health – both in the short term and in the long term.

However, the Federal Environment Agency speaks out against a general ban on New Year’s Eve fireworks, “since traditions and customs are part of our lives and should remain so.” However, they are calling for people to make a contribution to reducing fine dust pollution and noise on New Year’s Eve.

However, German Environmental Aid is in favor of a ban. Federal Managing Director Jürgen Resch called for a comprehensive ban on the sale and use of pyrotechnics. “The federal government must draw a clear line here and not shift responsibility to the 11,000 municipalities.” Attacks on emergency services, animals in fear of death, garbage and health risks made New Year’s Eve not a celebration for many, but a “fearful evening”.

The Federal Pyrotechnics Association counters this: “Especially in times of high stress, the fireworks at the turn of the year are of particular value to many people. Fireworks mean a ray of hope and mark a short and special moment of exception from everyday life – that’s how the manufacturers see it. dpa