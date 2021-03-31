I.n the dispute over the Polish judicial reforms, the fronts between the national-conservative government in Warsaw and the EU Commission are hardening. The Brussels authority sees the independence of Polish judges in jeopardy and is therefore suing the country before the European Court of Justice, as EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders announced on Wednesday. In order not to waste time, the Commission called on the highest EU judges to impose provisional measures before a final judgment.

From the point of view of the EU Commission, there are two sticking points: On the one hand, the law on the discipline of judges undermines the independence of Polish judges and does not comply with the primacy of EU law. On the other hand, the disciplinary body of the Polish Supreme Court is no longer allowed to operate as it may not be independent.

“I am deeply concerned about the continued action that is undermining the independence of the judiciary in Poland,” said Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova on Wednesday. The pressure on Polish judges continues to increase and their independence is increasingly being eroded.

Disciplinary body at issue

The law on the discipline of judges has been in force since mid-February 2020. It provides that judges face fines, demotion or dismissal if they question the decision-making authority or legality of another judge, a chamber or a court. They are also not allowed to be politically active. Jourova had already warned that the law could “be used, among other things, for political control of the content of court decisions.”

It is also about the Disciplinary Chamber, established in 2018, a key element of the Polish reforms. At the request of the EU Commission, the ECJ had already decided in April 2020 that the chamber must first suspend its work. The mere danger that a possibly insufficiently independent chamber examines disciplinary proceedings against judges could affect the independence of the judges concerned. However, the EU Commission criticizes the fact that the chamber continues to make decisions that have a direct impact on the practice of judges – for example on their immunity.

Among other things, the ECJ should provisionally decide that such powers of the disciplinary body will be suspended. The effect of decisions already made with a view to immunity should also be nullified.