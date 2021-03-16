A.pple threatens a conflict in China with the digital economy and the government in Beijing over the tracking of users. The American group has announced that it will tighten the guidelines for so-called tracking with an update to the iPhone operating system. In the future, app users will have to answer the question of whether they consent to follow-up. The data obtained in this way is used, for example, to show users tailored advertising. Many apps on Apple devices will soon have to ask for consent in a window. So far, this was assumed that users could have switched it off.

For some time now, however, there have been reports from programmers in China that Chinese technology companies are working on their own tracking software that outsmarts the Apple system and continues to spy on iPhone users without their consent. On Tuesday the “Financial Times” reported an eleven-page manual in which the Beijing software company Bytedance offers a tracking technology called CAID app developers from China as a “replacement” “if the user’s IDFA is not available”.

IDFA stands for “Identifier for Advertisers” and is the most popular way of tracking iPhone users in apps. For example, companies can analyze whether an advertisement resulted in a user installing an app. Facebook also uses IDFA and argued for a long time with Apple about it.

Risky for Apple

Bytedance belongs among other things to the short video network Tiktok, which is known in China as “Douyin”. It was confirmed from the corporate environment that they were testing an alternative solution for tracking iPhone users. Officially, Bytedance did not want to comment. The Internet company Tencent from Shenzhen should also test the CAID tracking software. This was published by the State Association of the Chinese Advertising Industry (CAA).

Apple went on a confrontation course with China when asked: “The conditions and guidelines in the App Store apply equally to all developers in the world, including Apple,” wrote a spokesman in a statement. “We will not allow apps that are found to be disregarding this decision of the user.”

It could be risky for Apple to oppose China’s corporations. Like most large corporations, these are closely associated with the government. If the government has an interest in the domestic economy continuing to benefit from the analysis of customer data on iPhones, observers believe that Apple would have to back down if it does not want to accept sanctions in its important Chinese market.