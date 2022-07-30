





The dispute for the vice seat on the ticket for the reelection of Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) puts in check the strategic alliance with the MDB in São Paulo. The two parties, who were in opposing camps until 2018, reconnected in the 2020 municipal elections and outlined a project for 2024 and 2026.

According to the original strategy developed by Garcia and the mayor of the city of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), at the beginning of the year, a “root toucan” would migrate to the MDB and be nominated as a candidate for vice governor. The first guest was former senator and former deputy governor Aloysio Nunes Ferreira (PSDB), but he declined. Nunes then appointed his then Secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, former Chief of Staff of Geraldo Alckmin.

This was the arrangement in force until União Brasil claimed the vacancy and qualitative research indicated that it would be better for Garcia to have a woman as his deputy. The matter was discussed yesterday at lunch in the capital with Garcia, Nunes, the national president of the MDB, Baleia Rossi, and the president of the São Paulo City Council, councilor Milton Leite (União Brasil).

The meeting ended without definition, but according to the report of allies, the toucan is “uncomfortable” with pressure from União Brasil. Garcia’s candidacy will be confirmed today at a PSDB convention without a defined vice.

capital

“The two parties must be together in a great alliance in 2022 and also in 2024, in the race for City Hall, and in 2026”, said the president of the PSDB of the capital, Fernando Alfredo. “We understand that a political commitment is fulfilled and not discussed. The process of choosing the vice-president will be done with ease”, said Baleia Rossi.

For Garcia, Nunes’ engagement – ​​and consequently the City Hall’s machine – will be decisive in the dispute for votes in the capital, where the PT has more strength. By agreement, the toucans should support the emedebista in the dispute for re-election in 2024 against Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), who will have the support of the PT.

If Garcia is reelected, his deputy has a great chance of taking over the government for at least eight months in 2026, as the toucan cannot run for reelection again, but would have the option of the Legislature.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.



