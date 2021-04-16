D.he exit restrictions are for many people the most visible sign of supposed government control because they massively restrict freedom of movement. The planned curfews in the “draft of a fourth law to protect the population in an epidemic of national scope” with a seven-day incidence from 100 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. are not only a thorn in the side of the opposition in the Bundestag, but also controversial among constitutional lawyers.

Heike Schmoll Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for the “educational worlds”.

At the hearing before the Health Committee on Friday, the Berlin constitutional lawyer Christoph Möllers pointed out that curfews, with which the constitution of the Basic Law has no experience, are materially permissible only “if they represent a more efficient means of contact restrictions”. Nocturnal curfews have been classified as “disproportionate means” in the case law of the administrative court. The studies mentioned in the draft law are not suitable to prove the necessity of curfews.

Since there is no legal protection under the Federal Constitutional Court, there is a threat of overloading the Constitutional Court. Even if the court would only repeal parts of the law, the political damage would be maximal, objected Möllers. The acceptance of the corona policy is weakened much more than in the case of complaints from administrative courts. In order to solve the legal protection problem, the federal government could oblige the states to apply the emergency brake by means of state law. Alternatively, the federal government could issue an ordinance with the consent of the Bundesrat.

Curfew only after 10 p.m.?

The Augsburg constitutional lawyer Ferdinand Wollenschläger said that the proportionality of night exit restrictions was assessed differently. It should be taken into account that the exit restriction as part of the “emergency brake” is in the context of other measures that are sensitive to fundamental rights.

The Jena constitutional and administrative lawyer Michael Brenner considers the curfew to be constitutional in principle, but advocated that the curfew should not start at 9 p.m., but only at 10 p.m. In addition, the frame of reference for the emergency brake should not be the district, but the area of ​​the individual municipality.

The Mainz Administrative Court has just overturned the curfew in an urgent procedure. Due to the high incidence of corona, the city had decreed that no one was allowed to leave the apartment between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for no reason. Two days ago it was the Arnsberg Administrative Court that ended the curfew in the Märkisches Kreis.

In a heated debate at the first reading in the Bundestag, the FDP party and parliamentary group leader Christian Lindner even threatened a constitutional complaint in Karlsruhe if the concerns about the curfew were not addressed. In his opinion, it cannot be conveyed that a vaccinated couple should be prevented for kilometers in a single company because of an outbreak from “walking outside the door alone after 9 p.m. for an evening stroll,” said Lindner, referring to the scientific advisory board of the French government who had expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the curfew.

Despite the two-month curfew from 6 p.m. across the country, 20,000 to 25,000 new cases were registered every day. The biostatistician Chloé Dimeglio in Toulouse, who had developed a model for a metropolis with 500,000 inhabitants, stated: “According to our research, the curfew has even pushed the numbers up,” the positive rate had risen even more than she had expected.

“We mustn’t leave the doctors and nurses alone”

Chancellor Angela Merkel, on the other hand, defended the curfew with reference to Great Britain, Portugal and Ireland. Exit restrictions are not a new invention, but have long been laid out in the Infection Protection Act, she takes the scientific objections to it very seriously. It is also not about preventing being outside in the fresh air, but about reducing evening visits – often using public transport.