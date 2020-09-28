BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – In the dispute over the planned punishment for violations of the rule of law within the EU, the German Council Presidency is accommodating countries like Hungary and Poland. A compromise proposal envisages significantly reducing the scope of the so-called rule of law mechanism compared to the original concept. Cuts in EU grants would only be possible after it has been established that breaches of the rule of law have a direct impact on the handling of EU money.

The EU Commission has actually proposed that penalties be made possible against a member state if a lack of the rule of law threatens to impair the basic requirements for sound financial management or the protection of the Union’s financial interests. According to the compromise paper, which is available to the German Press Agency, the voting hurdles for the decision of punitive measures should also be increased.

The issue is particularly explosive because without an agreement on the rule of law mechanism, the long-term EU budget and the European Corona economic stimulus program could be blocked. According to information from EU circles, countries such as Poland and Hungary have indicated that they only want to approve resolutions if the planned rule of law mechanism is constructed in such a way that they agree. They fear that the regulation will primarily be used against them.

On the other hand, the European Parliament threatens to exercise its right of veto if the new instrument is weakened too much. The FDP MEP Moritz Körner (FDP) criticized that the federal government was on a cuddle course with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the chairman of the national-conservative Polish ruling party PiS, Jaroslaw Kaczynski. The proposal will weaken the mechanism. That is cowardice and lack of principles./aha/wim/DP/nas