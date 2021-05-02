D.he well-intentioned restriction of logging in Germany’s spruce forests by the federal government has met with sharp protests from Bavaria’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Hubert Aiwanger, in view of the acute shortage of timber. The deputy prime minister and free voter boss called on the federal government on Sunday to withdraw the regulation as soon as possible: “This law must be suspended immediately, at least for forest owners up to 50 hectares,” said Aiwanger.

In the ordinance that came into force only a few days ago, the federal government stipulates that forest owners and forest companies must be allowed to log less spruce wood in the current financial year – only a maximum of 85 percent of the average harvest from 2013 to 2017. The reason: Because of a bark beetle plague, drought and storms, a great many spruce trees had to be felled in recent years, resulting in overcrowded timber stores and falling prices. The regulation should help stabilize prices.

But the new regulation of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture has been overtaken by reality: the construction industry has been complaining about a lack of wood since the beginning of the year, and prices are rising again. “The logging restriction was well meant because of the excess beetle wood, but it has been overtaken by the current development on the timber market and is a massive disruption to the markets,” said Aiwanger.



Sad sight: bark beetles don’t leave much of spruce forests.

:



Image: dpa





“Supply bottlenecks also for sawmills”

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture in Berlin countered: Several states – including Bavaria – had introduced the proposal to the Federal Council, said a spokesman in Berlin. “The Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs is opposing a regulation that the own federal state has initiated.” In many countries, including Bavaria, the respective agriculture ministries are responsible for forestry.

The German forest owners’ associations had originally advocated restricting spruce logging. As recently as March, the working group of forest owners in Berlin had criticized the ordinance as not being broad enough.

But now the consequences are not as expected: “This causes supply bottlenecks also for sawmills, which can no longer supply their customers in the construction industry, which means that buildings and rental apartments cannot be completed on time,” said Aiwanger. In addition, the Minister of Economic Affairs complained about unexpected developments – including a possible shortage of pizza boxes: “The paper wood from young spruce stands, which is also in great demand for the production of paper and cardboard and which urgently needs to be thinned to keep the stands healthy, can also hardly be harvested . “

Politics should solve problems, argues the Minister for Economic Affairs. “In this case, it creates avoidable problems for the market, the forest and the environment.”