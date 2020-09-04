The dam project on the upper reaches of the Nile is causing international controversy. Now the US is cutting its million dollar aid for Ethiopia.

NAIROBI taz | The US is holding back US $ 100 million in aid to Ethiopia. The reason is the controversial giant dam that the country is building on the upper reaches of the Nile. While there is still no progress in the negotiations with the Nile bordering countries Sudan and Egypt on the question of how much water should flow through the river, Ethiopia already started to fill the reservoir in July.

Egypt and Sudan now fear that they will get less water – especially in times of drought. For both countries, the Nile is important for the drinking water supply and for irrigation in agriculture.

The US State Department speaks of “a temporary pause” in aid payments to Ethiopia. The move shows “our concerns about Ethiopia’s unilateral decision to fill the reservoir before an agreement is reached and all necessary safety measures for the dam have been implemented.” has not yet visited and which he rarely talks about.

The conflict over the so-called Grand Ethiopian Rennaissance Dam (GERD), which observers say could develop into a water war, is important to the Americans. Apparently they want to put financial pressure on the government in Addis Ababa. Washington had previously tried to mediate, but Ethiopia refused. Addis Ababa believes the US is on Egypt’s side in the conflict. Negotiations are now being conducted under the auspices of the African Union.

The singer Teddy Afro criticizes Egypt for having to learn to share the water of the Nile

Ethiopia has asked the US for an explanation of the suspension of aid, but the news has already caused outrage among the Ethiopian people. In some cases, they not only donated money for the construction of the dam, but also viewed it with a certain national pride. Ethiopian musicians praise him in specially composed songs. One of the most popular singers in the country, Teddy Afro, has released a song called “Demo Le Abbay”. It criticizes Egypt for having to learn to share the waters of the Nile.

A British colonial agreement, updated in 1959, provides 90 percent of Nile water for Egypt and Sudan. For ten years now, nine other countries in the Nile Basin have been calling for a new distribution. In addition to Ethiopia, these are Eritrea, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Congo and South Sudan. The Nile has its source as the Blue Nile in Ethiopia and the White Nile in Lake Victoria. Both come together near the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

GERD is set to become the largest hydroelectric power plant in Africa. It should not only generate electricity for its own population, but also for export to neighboring countries. According to the Ethiopian government, the dam will massively alleviate poverty in the country. The now suspended US $ 100 million is usually an important financial aid to the poor country.

The Ethiopian Ambassador to the USA, Fitsum Arega, said opposite the British newspaper Financial Times, he hopes the US will change its mind. “We have asked to reconsider that and are now waiting,” said Arega on Wednesday. “We hope that a matter that has nothing to do with the two countries does not damage the 117-year-old diplomatic relations.”