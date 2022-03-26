Home page politics

A ticket for 9 euros per month is to be introduced for 90 days. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

The nine-euro monthly ticket for public transport decided by the federal government has been widely criticized. The state transport ministers prefer a zero-tariff ticket.

Berlin – The majority of the state transport ministers want to do without payment altogether instead of the nine-euro monthly tickets for public transport decided by the traffic light coalition in Berlin. In this way, the administrative effort for the transport associations can be kept relatively low, said the chair of the conference, Bremen Mayor Maike Schäfer (Greens). “In this respect, this is now a recommendation that should be examined in a federal-state working group,” she emphasized after the special meeting. The costs for this would have to be borne entirely by the federal government.

According to Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP), the coalition committee had already discussed such a zero-tariff solution the day before. However, the committee opted for the nine-euro variant, which, however, received less support from the group of countries. The traffic light government had decided to introduce a ticket for nine euros per month in local public transport for 90 days. This plan is part of the relief package and, like the other decisions in this package, is to apply for three months. Among other things, it is intended to supplement the reduction in energy tax on petrol and diesel.

Nine-euro ticket from the traffic light government: problems with the concrete implementation

“We want to make the use of public transport particularly attractive at the moment and motivate people to use the offers,” said Wissing on Thursday (March 24). However, there were problems with the planning of the concrete implementation. He struggled for this with his country colleagues on Friday without success. The news agency learned that there were indications of problems and open questions from many countries dpa. The conference is said to have been “partly chaotic”. Among other things, the start date of the discount was unsuccessfully discussed.

Regardless of whether a nine or zero euro ticket is introduced, the cheap public transport cards should also apply to subscriptions. Wissing emphasized that the inexpensive ticket can be implemented relatively quickly if online tickets are offered. He pleaded for a nine-euro ticket from costs of 2.5 billion euros, which the federal government would reimburse to the states. If more money is needed, the federal government would agree to do so.

Traffic light decision on the public transport ticket: there is criticism, especially from the federal states of the Union

The federal states have long been demanding an increase in the financial support that the federal government provides annually to finance local rail passenger transport. This was originally stipulated in the coalition agreement, but no funding is provided for in the most recently presented federal budget. The resolution of the nine-euro ticket was met with criticism, particularly in countries governed by the Union. Bavaria’s Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter (CSU) said after the special transport ministers’ conference that municipalities and transport associations did not know how to put the decision into practice.

In addition, the regulation puts rural areas at a disadvantage, since fewer people use local public transport here due to the large distances. However, commuters in rural areas should also be relieved more. The German Association of Cities also expressed concerns about the concrete implementation of the traffic light decision. Chief Executive Helmut Dedy emphasized to the Funke newspapers although that the coalition is sending the “right signal”. However, he also sees problems in implementation.

Relief for consumers in public transport: much criticism and disagreement

The spokesman for the Pro Bahn initiative, Karl-Peter Naumann, commented on the Editorial Network Germany also critical. The nine-euro ticket is “a populist hasty shot with no lasting effect,” and there are more unanswered questions than answers. There was a similar reaction from the transport alliance Pro-Rail Alliance. (dpa/afp/at)