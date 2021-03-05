The new resolution of the federal-state conference provides for a new opening strategy. In the ZDF talk at Maybrit Illner there was a lot of criticism for the corona plans. Virologist Streeck presents an alternative concept.

Mainz – Lange was discussed at the meeting with the Prime Minister and the Chancellor on Wednesday evening. In the end, there was a gradual easing plan. But the corona numbers in Germany have not improved and the previously targeted incidence value of 35 is a long way off. On the contrary, in the last week the number of new infections has actually increased. There has been a lot of criticism for the decision in the ZDF Talk with Maybrit Illner. For some, the easing goes too far, for others the whole concept is void.

Corona: Discussions about the new opening plan

The coronavirus remains the number one discussion topic. In the ZDF Talk with Maybrit Illner, the Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), the Prime Minister from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig (SPD), and the party leaders Robert Habeck (the Greens) and Christian Lindner (FDP) discussed. In addition, the head of the “Spiegel” capital office, Melanie Amann, the virologist Hendrik Streeck and theater director Dieter Hallervorden.

Green boss Habeck criticized the openings sharply, because the seven-day incidence is rising again. He therefore sees no virological reason for relaxation, but only a politically motivated one. The Prime Minister Schwesig, however, disagrees. She speaks of the fact that the incidence value can be reassessed because, for example, there are now more vaccinations in old people’s homes and there are free hospital beds.

Corona opening plan for the bin?

The head of the “Spiegel” capital office, Melanie Amann, chooses more drastic words: “In principle, this plan is stillborn from the minute it is born. It’s for the bin. ”For them, there is no evidence whatsoever for this opening strategy. She does not expect any easing, but rather tightening of the corona rules soon.

In addition, the basis of new openings has not changed, notes Amann. Furthermore, the incidence value is the most important factor when it comes to relaxation. Prime Minister Markus Söder agrees, but also emphasizes that it should only be relaxed where the seven-day incidence is low.

Virologist Streeck: new alternative?

The virologist Hendrik Streeck surprised in that ZDF talk with an alternative opening concept: “We shouldn’t think in terms of industry, we should think in terms of hygiene concept. Those who have the best hygiene concepts should also be the first to open. ”In doing so, he wants to actively involve the population and reward fellow citizens who have a good hygiene concept, regardless of the industry.

He is also of the opinion that not only the incidence should be taken into account in easing, but also factors such as the vaccination rate and hospital occupancy. With this he agrees with the Prime Minister from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.(Dana Popp)