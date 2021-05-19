Entrance ticket to Gastro & Co.

The Corona innovation was probably well meant. But now there is resentment in a city in Baden-Württemberg because of: software, obligation to wear, communication.

Leonberg – How can life with Corona be made easier? Many people wake up every day with numerous ideas. Which, like everything in life, can be argued about. And that’s happening right now in a city in Baden-Württemberg. The dispute illustrates how complex pandemic management is. It’s about a “corona bracelet”.

As the Leonberger Kreiszeitung reported, the Böblingen district office this week introduced a wristband with a QR code, which is handed out in the five corona rapid test centers there, as proof of a negative result and admission ticket to the gastronomy and so on. It is intended as an alternative for people without a smartphone. According to the report, the specified obligation to wear is 24 hours.

Dispute over corona bracelet: “I’m not happy about it”

Leonberg Mayor Martin Georg Cohn is now very surprised. “I only found out about this action through a press release on Monday morning,” the report quotes him. “I was surprised and I’m not happy about it.” Why? In Leonberg, only three test centers would have the software required for the bracelet. However, there are a total of twelve test sites in the city. Where is the great benefit? “If everyone only has to drive to certain test sites, that would be fatal,” the SPD politician complained.

The corona test strategy in Leonberg works “great”. All those who tested negative received an analogue or digital proof. The Corona bracelets would rather “only create more confusion”, for example in shops or pubs, believes Cohn.

Proof of corona test: “In Tübingen, a ribbon model may be clever”

He is not alone in his skepticism. “In cities like Tübingen, a ribbon model may still be smart and feasible, but not here with us,” said a test center operator of the local newspaper. “We have a strategy that works well. Restructuring now, we have no need for that here. “

Cohn also disrupts the 24-hour wear requirement. It is an “unnecessary display”. “I don’t want anyone to feel ashamed in public if they don’t wear a ribbon. I find that very dangerous, ”he said Leonberger Kreiszeitung.

This inquired directly at the district office and in response, in turn, reaped astonishment at an alleged “display”. “On vacation, guests in all-inclusive hotels run around with ribbons for two weeks,” replied a spokeswoman for the authorities. (frs)