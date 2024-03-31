First lady wants a secretary close to her to manage Lula's personal profiles, currently under the command of the president's former advisors

The monopoly on the president's personal profiles Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on Stuckert.

The exacerbation of the internal struggle occurs at a time when the president himself has publicly attributed the drop in his popularity to the government's communication. But divergences have been occurring since the beginning of the year.

Janja is close to the Secretary of Strategy and Networks at Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication), Brunna Rosa, and wants her to take control of the president's personal accounts on social media.

Currently, Rosa is responsible for managing the Presidency's institutional accounts, such as the Government of Brazil pages (@govbr) and the If with. Chrispiniano is responsible for Lula's personal profile on X, and Stuckert, for the president's personal profile on Instagram. The division of tasks between the two took place during the campaign and was maintained during the government.

Stuckert has been Lula's photographer since the beginning of his first term, in 2003. He was with the PT member throughout his government (2003-2010) and during his period outside the Presidency, including when Lula was imprisoned for 580 days in the Police prison. Federal in Curitiba (PR). In the current government, he is the Secretary of Production and Dissemination of Audiovisual Content.

Chrispiniano took over Lula's press office when he left the Presidency in 2010. He also remained at his boss's side during his arrest in the capital of Paraná. Today, he is Press Secretary.

In the 2022 election campaign, Stuckert commanded the then candidate's entire image operation. Even though the strategy was drawn up by marketer Sidônio Palmeira, it was up to the photographer to define how Lula would be portrayed. His monopoly on the president's image continued during his administration.

Still during the election campaign, Stuckert's relationship with Janja, built since his arrest in Curitiba, was good and friendly. The two made together, for example, the video in which a new version of the jingle “Without fear of being happy” it was presented during Lula's pre-campaign for the Presidency, in May 2022. Throughout the first year of the mandate, the relationship, however, deteriorated.

The president's advisors report that the first lady restricted access to Lula, even to those closest to her in the Planalto. In August 2023, she complained on social media about the color of her dress in a photograph taken by Stuckert at the inauguration of minister Cristiano Zanin at the Federal Supreme Court. “I swear my dress is a pretty pink, not this pale.”, published Janja on his social networks at the time.

There is also a divergence between the two on how to portray Lula. Stuckert looks for angles and positions in which the president appears more statesmanlike. Janja, on the other hand, likes to show scenes of Lula's everyday life, especially on weekends. On her own social media profile, she has already shown the PT member harvesting acerolas and jabuticabas, fishing or planting a tree at Palácio da Alvorada. On these occasions, the first lady herself usually films her husband and publishes it directly.

Since pressure increased for Rosa to take over Lula's personal networks, the president has appeared in informal situations on his profiles. On March 19, a video was published in which she practices her morning walk in Alvorada. In some parts, he even runs.

“I wanted to invite you to walk, do a little exercise. Don’t stay still on the couch, don’t sit for too long because that’s worth a doctor’s appointment,” he said. According to him, moving daily “It’s even worth a check-up.”

Watch (1min26s):

The following day, on March 20, the president appeared again in sportswear in the outdoor area of ​​Alvorada. This time to feed the fish in the local water mirror.

The change in the profile of the publications was attributed to an intervention by marketer Sidônio Palmeira. With the president's popularity falling, he was called to Brasília to meet with Lula and the Secom minister, Paulo Pimenta. Stuckert's assistants, however, point out that the photographer, from time to time, also takes more stripped-down images of the president.

The Secom Strategies and Networks Secretariat was created on March 7th and Rosa was appointed to command it on March 21st. Previously, she had been appointed as Secretary of Analysis, Strategy and Articulation at Secom on November 23, 2023.