W.ee the dispute over damages, the continuation of the “Ever Given” on the Suez Canal could drag on for a long time. The canal authority is demanding compensation of one billion dollars because of the blockade that lasted for days and will only allow the journey to continue once an agreement has been reached. “We put a lot of effort and work into rescuing the ship. We lost income every day. We are entitled to compensation, ”said Usama Rabi, chairman of the canal authority, according to state news site Al-Ahram.

The “Ever Given” is currently located in the Great Bitter Lake between the northern and southern parts of the Suez Canal. In their request, the authority refers, among other things, to losses of 14 to 15 million dollars a day and the days of work with excavators and tugs to uncover the 400-meter-long ship. Rabi said there was cargo worth $ 3.5 billion on board. “We saved the ship and her cargo.”

According to its President Eric Hsieh, the Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine, which chartered the ship, is not responsible for freight arriving late. Potential damage would be covered by insurance, Hsieh said according to financial intelligence service Bloomberg. But you could be liable for delays of other ships that had to wait hundreds of days for passage on the canal.

Several investigations should clarify how the accident came about: Among other things, Egypt wants to evaluate the voyage data recorder and speak to the 25 crew members. The Panamanian Maritime Authority, under whose flag the ship sails, and Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), the company responsible for technical management, have also announced their own investigations.