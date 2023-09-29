Home page politics

A group of migrants is rescued during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean on August 25, 2022. © Jeremias Gonzalez/AP/dpa

The EU has been struggling for asylum reform for a long time. Italy recently delayed a vote and criticized Germany. Now comes a drastic proposal from the Foreign Minister.

Rome/Berlin – According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, over 180,000 people will have fled across the Mediterranean to Europe in 2023 and the issue continues to concern the governments of the countries in the European Union. While Pro asylum Describes the current debate as a “dramatic signal” for human rights, the conflict at EU level continues to escalate. The EU has been struggling for asylum reform for a long time. An agreement initially seemed close, but Italy recently expressed reservations.

Germany supports civilian sea rescuers – and receives sharp criticism from Italy. Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the newspaper that he was concerned about the news that seven NGO ships, some of them under the German flag, were on their way to Lampedusa La Republica on Friday. In addition, he says it out loud Ansa a demand for asylum reform: NGOs under the flag of Germany or another country should “collect migrants and bring them to their countries” – for example to Germany.

Dispute over EU asylum reform continues: tone between Italy and Germany is becoming rougher

The EU has long been struggling for an asylum reform that would limit irregular migration. So far, Germany in particular has come under pressure for its lack of approval for one element of the reform, but gave up its resistance on Thursday at a meeting of EU interior ministers. Italy, however, expressed reservations in the negotiations.

Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi walked out of the meeting, delaying an agreement. Under Meloni’s government, Rome’s attitude towards civilian sea rescue and its financing by Germany has deteriorated further. The tone between Italy and the traffic light government in Berlin had become rougher in the past few days.

The background was apparently Rome’s critical attitude towards civilian sea rescuers and their funding by Germany. Tajani suspects that Germany’s adherence to supporting civilian sea rescuers is due to election tactics. You can’t finance NGO ships that pick up migrants and then take them to Italy, says Tajani. Ships flying the German flag were supposed to bring the migrants to Germany. “Is it about saving the migrants or preventing them from coming to Germany?” he asked in the interview.

Debate about EU asylum reform delayed: Italy seeks talks with von der Leyen

After the delay on Thursday, Interior Minister Piantedosi now only wants to examine the legal aspects of the compromise on the EU asylum reform, Tajani continued. “We waited for the others for months. If you wait an hour for Italy, nothing will happen,” he continued in the interview. It was finally agreed that a European solution was necessary and that we had to work together, reports the German Press Agency, among others.

It remains uncertain how quickly an agreement could be reached on future asylum reform. However, as it has now become known, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are speaking out Ansa on the sidelines of the Med9 summit in Malta to discuss possible implementation. (fbu with dpa)