From: Christian Germans

The dispute over citizens’ money continues. © Carsten Koall/dpa

Citizens’ money as a hammock – or as a bed of nails? The performance is far too high, say critics on the right side of the traffic lights. Some social associations are foaming at the seams.

Berlin – Actually, this is not a political decision at all, the increase has been linked to inflation since the traffic light era, with food prices being given an above-average weighting. However, the debate about the “wage gap requirement” is highly political. Simply put: If the citizen’s allowance is too high, it is no longer worth working.

“Anyone who gets the impression that it makes no difference whether they work more or less will put in less effort,” said CDU leader Friedrich Merz recently. The Union bitterly mocked that citizens’ money (formerly Hartz IV) was being converted into an “unconditional basic income”. The responsible Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) asserts that citizens’ money only covers the subsistence level, “no more and no less”.

The numbers are complicated. The standard citizen benefit rates are clear. Adults living alone will receive 563 euros at the turn of the year, an increase of 61 euros. For young people aged 14 to 17, the standard rate is to rise from 420 euros to 471 euros. For children between the ages of seven and 14, the rate increases by 42 euros to 390 euros, and for younger children by 39 euros to 357 euros. However, there are also individual subsidies for school supplies as well as regular heating costs and rent – which vary from region to region. It is difficult to calculate discounts such as daycare fees for citizens’ benefit recipients.

To find out whether working is still financially worthwhile, you can mathematically compare a 38-hour job with a minimum wage. However, there can also be housing benefit subsidies and top-up citizens’ money. In other words: a jumble of numbers.

Criticism of citizens’ money: “Lack of incentive to take up a full-time job”

At the end of 2022, the Institute for the World Economy (IfW) ventured into a model calculation and tried to incorporate as many factors as possible as precisely as possible. In 2023 it updated the numbers. Scenario: a family with two teenagers who lives on 95 square meters in Hamburg, near the Kiel Institute, and has normally high heating costs. The results are striking. With citizen’s money, this household receives benefits worth 2,932 euros. If one partner in this family works full-time (a good 38 hours) for the minimum wage, with child benefit and housing benefit only 2,878 euros remain – a good fifty less.

The IfW experts then expect that additional citizen’s benefit and child allowance can be applied for. However, this is very complex and is often not used. In the end there would be 378 euros more than in the citizens’ money budget. Or: 2.28 euros more per hour. “Overall, it is doubtful that this offers sufficient incentive to take up a full-time position,” criticizes the institute, especially since travel costs to work are not yet included. A small part-time job with citizen’s benefit, if anything, sounds more lucrative. In reality, as practitioners describe it, the most worthwhile calculation is often: support plus undeclared work.