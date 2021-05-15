B.In a dispute over children’s noise in an apartment building in Bad Essen, Lower Saxony, a 24-year-old man allegedly attacked two people with a knife and seriously injured them. This was preceded on Friday evening by an argument with a 25-year-old neighbor who lives with her one-year-old son in the house. When asked about the noise of children, the woman called in her 63-year-old grandmother, who also lived in the house, and a 34-year-old neighbor also intervened. The dispute escalated: The 24-year-old is said to have picked up the knife and seriously injured grandmother and neighbors with cuts and stab wounds. Both were out of danger on Saturday after medical treatment.

The suspect initially fled, but was caught after a short time and a public manhunt on Saturday. The man was found and arrested by forces of the Osnabrück police in Preußisch Oldendorf in North Rhine-Westphalia, the police said. The officers had already secured the murder weapon beforehand. The police set up a homicide squad immediately after the incident and classified the crime as an attempted homicide.

The 25-year-old mother also suffered serious injuries, but these cannot be traced back to the perpetrator’s direct attack. In her distress, the young woman jumped out of a window on the first floor with her little son. She suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries to her leg, the child was uninjured. All those affected were taken to hospitals by the ambulance service and emergency doctors.