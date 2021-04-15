S.e Union politicians have not grown tired of making a comparatively simple calculation to the public for days: the Social Democrats only had one candidate for Chancellor, while the two chairmen were out of the question. The CDU and CSU, on the other hand, had two “successful” Prime Ministers who both had what it takes to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel. But no matter how often this political mathematics is tried, repetition does not make it any more plausible.

It is correct that two years ago no one among the ranks of the SPD prime ministers showed any ambitions for the party leadership. Also, no one from this group made a claim to the candidacy for chancellor. They all wanted to stay what they are: successful state politicians. And they have all won at least one state election, some of them were also confirmed in office.

Markus Söder can say the same about himself. But Söder’s success in the state elections in October 2018 was that the CSU under his leadership did worse than ever since the first few years of the Federal Republic. Söder wanted to be a particularly clever campaigner: With tough positions in migration policy, he believed he could address potential AfD voters who no longer saw a political home in the Merkel CDU, which had moved to the left. The result of this strategy was humiliation.

The Söder-CSU lost more than ten points and for the first time since 1954 had a second vote share of less than forty percent. And for the second time since the 1960s, the CSU was dependent on a coalition partner. Söder decided against the Greens and in favor of the Free Voters. With his unsuccessful plan to fish on the far-right political fringes, he had helped the Greens achieve their greatest national political success.

The other candidate for the Union’s candidacy for chancellor is also mixed. The fact that Armin Laschet was able to form a government with the FDP after the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia four years ago was more due to the strength of the Free Democrats than to that of his CDU. Because although the mood of change in North Rhine-Westphalia was great after seven years of red-green under Prime Minister Hannelore Kraft, the Union only achieved a second vote share of 33 percent in 2017. The union in North Rhine-Westphalia had only done worse once since 1947, namely in 2012.



The FDP, in turn, was able to celebrate one of its best results in the country four years ago, not least thanks to an unexpectedly strong influx of disappointed Greens and potential CDU voters. The fact that the NRW CDU did not benefit more from the disastrous government balance sheet of the SPD and the Greens was mainly due to its top candidate. Even then, Laschet was not considered to be a strong leader. If the Rhinelander and Westphalia had had the direct choice between Kraft and Laschet, the latter would not be Prime Minister today and hardly CDU chairman.

The Bundestag can get even bigger after the election

Another bill that Söder opens up to members of the Bundestag from the CDU and CSU in the event that Laschet becomes a candidate for chancellor of the Union is also incorrect. Many elected officials, according to the Bavarian Prime Minister, would have to fear for their mandate if the Union crashed to significantly less than 30 percent of the second votes. In fact, the CDU / CSU parliamentary group has become significantly smaller after the 2017 election compared to the 2013 result. The reason for this was a decrease in the proportion of second votes by 8.6 points to 32.9 percent. The parliamentary group shrank from 311 to 246 members. But this year a failure in the Bundestag election does not necessarily have to lead to a significantly lower number of MPs for the CDU and CSU. In 2017, only 15 Union MPs came to the Bundestag via the state lists, 231 had won their constituency directly. This ratio should remain in the autumn.

At the moment it looks like the Greens could win several direct mandates. But this would be at the expense of the SPD as well as the CDU and CSU. At the same time, however, it is to be expected that even a relatively weak CDU will benefit from the even weaker SPD and gain individual constituencies. For the Union parties, this could mean in the autumn that they will send a similar number or perhaps even more members to the 20th German Bundestag than currently. Nevertheless, the joy of such a result would not be untroubled, no matter which coalition options could be derived from the election result. Because of the reform of the federal electoral law, which the government factions decided against the unanimous warnings of all experts last October, the other parties would benefit in an unprecedented way from the relative weakness of the Union.

Because only three “overhanging” direct mandates from one party should not be compensated for by compensatory mandates for the other parties, the dampening effect promised by the Union and SPD is unlikely to materialize. Should a significant part of the direct mandates of the Union not be covered by the share of second votes, which is decisive for the distribution of seats, it rained especially for today’s opposition parties FDP, AfD and Left Party mandates such as Sterntaler. Whether Söder or Laschet, the next German Bundestag – as of April 2020 – should be a lot bigger than the current one with 709 members. As a reminder: the minimum number of seats is 598.