Nice Britain brazenly threatens to let talks with the EU fail. The subsequent spherical of Brexit negotiations begins on Tuesday.

BRUSSELS taz | Within the dispute over Brexit and a brand new commerce settlement with Nice Britain, the EU has come beneath hearth. The British authorities brazenly threatened a “no deal” over the weekend, a failure of the negotiations. Shortly earlier than the subsequent spherical of talks on Tuesday, the indicators level to a storm.

In the meantime, a report by the Each day Categorical, in accordance with which EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier ought to be changed. The French authorities and the German EU presidency promptly denied: “Anybody who desires to make progress with the EU on Brexit has to do enterprise with Barnier,” mentioned a German spokesman.

On Sunday, the British chief negotiator, David Frost, stepped up: Not like the federal government beneath Theresa Could, London won’t blink this time, he mentioned Mail on Sunday. The EU should perceive “that we imply what we are saying and they need to take our place critically.”

One is able to let the negotiations break. Britain won’t enable itself to be degraded to a “consumer state”, mentioned Frost, with a view to the demand that Brussels be given a sort of veto proper over British legal guidelines. Preparations for the “No Deal” have already been made in London. “I do not suppose we’re in any approach afraid of that.”

In doing so, Frost contradicted the opinion that was additionally widespread in Berlin that Nice Britain would have extra to lose than the EU in a “no deal”. German diplomats prefer to level out that commerce with Europe is significant for the British, whereas Britain is turning into much less necessary for Germany.

Issues in regards to the German economic system

Nonetheless, a “no deal” would additionally have an effect on the most important EU nation. “The German economic system may be very involved that the Brexit negotiations are stalling,” mentioned Martin Wansleben, Normal Supervisor of the German Chamber of Commerce and Trade (DIHK). And not using a commerce settlement, the imposition of tariffs and the interruption of provide chains threatened from 2021.

Barnier was additionally pessimistic. The British confirmed too little willingness to reply to EU calls for. Along with fishing, the so-called “stage enjoying discipline” causes disputes. The EU calls on Nice Britain to chorus from dumping taxes, wages or environmental air pollution sooner or later. In London that is interpreted as an try and completely chain the nation to the Union.