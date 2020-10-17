Not only is the British Prime Minister in ruins, the EU’s negotiating tactics have also failed. A “no deal” Brexit is becoming more likely.

It’s not going well for Boris Johnson. More and more Britons are turning away from his chaotic Brexit course – and the Europeans no longer play along. The EU summit simply ignored its ultimatum for a trade deal. We continue to negotiate, so the defiant message from Brussels.

And now the rating agency Moody’s is also downgrading the UK’s creditworthiness. The financial experts refer to the inability of the government in London to conclude a trade agreement with Brussels. It’s a slap in the face for Boris Johnson.

However, this is not a reason to be happy. Because it’s not just the British Prime Minister who is in ruins. The EU’s negotiating tactics have also failed. She missed one goal after the other – and now has to prepare for a “no deal”, the worst case scenario.

At first, the Europeans hoped that Johnson would extend the transition period agreed upon during Brexit. Nothing would have changed for the economy in the future either. But now the deadline expires as agreed on December 31st. That is why time is running out, also for the EU.

Michel Barnier and David Frost will negotiate on Monday

Brussels has tried to chain London to its own rules in the long term. In terms of taxes, wages and environmental standards, Great Britain should comply with EU standards despite Brexit. This means “level playing field”, it should ensure fair competition. But Johnson says “No”.

Most recently, the Europeans also accused the British prime minister of breaching trust. In fact, Johnson’s Single Market Act violated the Withdrawal Treaty. But the Brussels threat to break off the negotiations because of this came to nothing.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Council President Charles Michel are now urging the bully from London to please, please continue to negotiate. One wants a deal, even if not at any price, said Merkel in Brussels. Johnson’s breach of trust seems forgotten.

There is a simple reason for this: It takes two to tango – You need two partners for a deal. If the EU still wants to sign a trade deal with Great Britain, it must sit down at the table with Johnson, even if it deeply distrusts him.

But will there still be talks at all? After the EU summit, the Europeans were initially confident of victory. Negotiator Michel Barnier will board the Eurostar to London on Monday and then meet with his British counterpart David Frost, it said.

Does it always have to be free trade?

But it is no longer so certain. Barnier shouldn’t come, they’ll talk on the phone, they say in London. Is that another perfidious trick to soften the Europeans? Or is Johnson serious about his threat to head for the “No Deal”?

We won’t know exactly until Monday morning, when the talks are due to begin. Only one thing is clear: there will be no “business as usual”. Something has broken in the British-European relationship – even if the Europeans still refuse to admit it.

It will therefore no longer be enough for the big free trade deal. But does it always have to be free trade? Secretly, the EU has long since moved away from its maximum target. In the end, the Europeans should be happy if they can somehow involve Johnson.