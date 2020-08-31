The current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to be played in the UAE from 19 September due to the corona virus. All 8 teams have reached the UAE and are ready for a 6-day quarantine under bio-protocols. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) key player Suresh Raina took a surprise move. He suddenly returned home from the UAE. Previously, a personal reason was stated, but now the team’s owner N. Srinivasan’s big statement has come. He even said that his head has been successful.

Former Chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) N. Srinivasan has confirmed reports that Suresh Raina had left IPL 2020 and returned home due to fear of a bad hotel room and corona virus. According to reports, there was also a dispute between him and team captain MS Dhoni (Suresh Raina) over the hotel room. Captain Cool tried his best to convince the all-rounder, but he refused and decided to leave the tournament.

Cricketers are like moody actors

In an interview given to Outlook, CSK owner Srinivasan has given a big statement about this. He said, ‘Raina is suddenly shocked to leave the team, but captain Dhoni has taken over the situation. Cricketers are like the moody actors of the old days. Chennai is like a Super Kings family and all the senior players have learned to live together.

N. Srinivasan and MS Dhoni



Sometimes success goes head to head

Not only this, Srinivasan said, ‘The team has recovered from the Raina episode. I think if you are not happy then you will come back. I cannot pressure anyone to do something. Sometimes success hits your head…. ‘ He also said that there has been talk between him and Dhoni. The captain has assured them that even if Corona’s case increases, there is nothing to worry about. Dhoni has spoken with the team on a zoom call and asked everyone to be safe.

Raina will not get salary

The former ICC President is confident that Suresh Raina will return. He said, ‘I think he would like to come back. The season has not started and he will realize what he has left behind (Rs 11 crore). They will not get this (salary). ‘ Let me tell you that earlier there were speculations that Raina has left the IPL because his relatives in Pathankot had been attacked by dacoits, in which one of his relatives died.

IPL 2020: Suresh Raina out of the tournament, corona cornered on the team

What is the whole matter

CSK reached Dubai on 21 August. Since then Raina was not happy with the hotel room and wanted a rigid protocol for Corona. He wanted a room like Dhoni, because the balcony in his room was not proper. Meanwhile, when 13 members, including two players from the CSK team (fast bowler Deepak Chahar and wicketkeeper batsman Ruturaj Gaekwad), Raina’s fear increased when Corona became positive.