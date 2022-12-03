Home page politics

Of: Marc Beyer

Split

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (left) and Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann talk about controversial topics in Munich. © Matthias Balk/dpa

The interior ministers of the federal and state governments meet in Munich for three days, and by the end 81 topics have been dealt with. When it comes to migration, currently the biggest controversial issue, the tone is sharp again.

Munich – There is no lack of warm words. On Friday afternoon, Nancy Faeser expressly thanked her for the “hospitality here in beautiful Munich”, even though the city shows its wet, cold and uncomfortable side diagonally behind her through the window. The Interior Minister spent two and a half days conferring with her country colleagues. “81 topics” have been worked through, says host Joachim Herrmann (CSU), “for the vast majority” there was a consensus. A few important differences remain in the end.

When Herrmann speaks about asylum and refugee policy, currently the most controversial topic, there is not much left of the consensus. “In my opinion”, “From my point of view”, “I personally” – with each sentence the minister underlines how far apart he and Faeser (SPD) are. “We have to limit the access of refugees,” he demands, and laments “further immigration incentives such as citizen’s income for everyone.” Especially with the repatriation offensive, the federal government must “follow words with deeds”.



There is also a crack in dealing with climate activists

At this point, Faeser refers to the vote in the Bundestag on the right of residence (see below). This also includes “legitimate requests for repatriation”. But the impression remains that a rapprochement is hardly possible. The “tonality” is “already different” than at previous meetings, Lower Saxony’s Interior Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) pointedly remarked. It is “harmful how things are constantly mixed up” – he specifically mentions the issues of orderly immigration and citizenship.

There is also a crack in dealing with climate activists. Hesse’s Minister of the Interior, Peter Beuth (CDU), as spokesman for the union-led departments, is calling for a review of whether the “last generation” is a criminal organization. The actions can no longer be described as peaceful protests. Pistorius counters that such an assessment should “make the courts”.



While not a single climate adhesive has been taken into preventive detention in Lower Saxony, no other state is as strict as Bavaria, which allows for up to 30 days. Faeser would like a uniform regulation, the Free State would not be her benchmark. Herrmann refers to the tight organization of the activists, to press conferences and official announcements about further actions or their suspension. The “Last Generation” promptly reports and announces that from Monday they will focus on the “veins of society” again. In the end there was at least one point of agreement. The group decides that the federal government will create a situational picture of the actions of climate protectors.

The systems would have to be better equipped to prevent failures

Before Christmas, Faeser wants to introduce a draft law in the cabinet for better protection of critical infrastructures, for example from cyber attacks. The systems would have to be better equipped to prevent failures. The Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) is to be expanded into a central office, she announces. Protecting the infrastructure has “top priority”.

As Herrmann reports, there is a compromise in the dispute over the expansion of the siren network. The federal government now wants to work with the federal states to launch a funding program that will start in 2024. However, this topic is not entirely without differences either. Herrmann complains that the five and a half million euros budgeted for so far are “not even remotely sufficient”.

The ministers agree that “for the time being” no more rejected asylum seekers will be deported to Iran. Such a suspension had been repeatedly requested by various parties in the past few weeks. However, there should still be exceptions: in the case of dangerous persons or serious crimes.

Traffic light ahead of big tasks – you can find out what the SPD, Greens and FDP are planning in our political newsletter.