D.he ratio remains, the pandemic imperative applies: vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. But there are irritations. European complications, if you will. German sensitivities, one would read, undermine trust in the Astra-Zeneca vaccine without need. The fact is: The empirically determined risk of unusual, life-threatening cerebral vein thrombosis paired with coagulation disorders in under 60-year-olds is still lower for this group than the risk of a serious disease course from Covid-19. The Irish head of the European approval authority Ema, Emer Cooke, does not believe in the hasty vaccination restrictions in Germany. Nothing has been proven so far. And if it does, she teases: She does not consider one case in approximately one hundred thousand vaccinations to be sufficient to speak of a risk group and not to use the preparation, at least in younger age groups.

The British regulator MHRA jumped aside Cooke on Maundy Thursday, with a report and the first official data from the island: 30 case reports after 18.1 million inoculated doses since last December. The risk is “very low”. In Germany, 31 cases, nine of them fatal, have been identified with well below three million vaccinations. One day later, on Good Friday, however, the British Society for Hematology implemented in a public guideline with the description of the “unusual cases” what German clinicians, professional societies, politicians and the Paul Ehrlich Institute have been demanding for two weeks: take a closer look, vaccinees and sensitize doctors.

Sure, every surveillance has gaps, more here, less there. A vaccination hype also increases the likelihood of incomplete data. In the end, it’s not just about numbers anyway, you also hear that more often now that the expected – there is no zero risk – has occurred. Because it’s actually about trust. In the special vaccine on the one hand, but above all in the vaccination as a whole. And thus far beyond the pandemic to the trustworthiness of the public institutions, the approval authorities. That is the real political dimension that is currently building up in the dispute over Astra-Zeneca.

Who is braking there?

So who is driving the better, more sustainable strategy in terms of this? Is it the more risk-tolerant way: the unsentimental empirical weighing of probabilities of occurrence with increased risk tolerance for the individual vaccine (in view of the still many new corona infections) – or maybe not the German way: uncompromising early intervention and risk minimization for every vaccine (in view of very good Vaccine alternatives)?

Some brake when doubts arise, others prefer to accelerate quickly to get it over with quickly. The process can also be read in this way. In the first wave, by the way, it was the British who slowed down the corona measures and it was the Germans who acted quickly. Without a doubt, speed counts, especially now. In this respect there is no longer any leeway, not for the German crisis managers who are far too often hesitant. However, the implicit reproach made by Ema boss, who has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for decades, that the German crisis policy is too thin-skinned and warns too early, is hardly likely to instill new trust. The subject cannot really be dealt with that easily.