D“Neue Welt” was certainly amazed at this. Then she comes up with one of her usual cover stories (“Finally! Prince Harry – reconciliation with his sick father”), the magazine is on the kiosk – and suddenly, because Harry actually traveled from America, the thing turns out to be true. And maybe the editorial team isn't even happy about it: an exclusive lie is ultimately valued more highly in the sweetheart trade than a truth that can be read anywhere else.

Jörg Thomann Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

A dispute over the truth has broken out between “Bild” and “Bunte”. “Bild” presented it with the headline “After 18 years with Carina – Bohlen turns 70 and gets married!” and an interview in which Dieter Bohlen says: “Carina and I are getting married. There is a fixed date – since the first day of our relationship. I told her a specific year and said, if we're still together, I'll trust you and marry you. The invitations aren't printed yet, but that date is coming soon. . .” Carina will be incredibly happy – not so much about the marriage, but about the fact that after 18 years the time is approaching when he will trust her.

Because of a wedding!

On the other hand, “Bunte” was not at all happy, and shortly after the “Bild” story, written by a former “Bunte” woman, she scoffed: “No wedding plans!” In the “Bunte” interview, “it becomes clear that the twice-divorced pop titan is generally not a fan of marriage,” we read. “But of course sometimes we talk about marriage. I haven’t proposed to Carina yet,” says Bohlen. Now it's time to get excited: When does the “certain year” in which they get married begin? And who will hear about it first: “Bild”, “Bunte” – or possibly even Carina?



















There is also trouble between Heidi Klum and Thomas Gottschalk. In “Bild” we read: “'Mr. Gottschalk recently said again that I actually have a duty of care for my husband,' remembers Heidi Klum. 'I also think to myself: Where does the shaming end?'” Background: Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz is 34 and she herself is 50. Gottschalk literally said that Klum was “legally entitled to raise” Kaulitz and his twin brother, and the question is whether the same applies to Gottschalk himself and his partner: after all, she is twelve years younger.







“Gala,” on the other hand, tells us about Heidi Klum: “It is known from her marriage to Seal that the couple liked to have sex in the closet during the day.” We ask ourselves why, in a closet and not in one of their certainly numerous and generous ones cut rooms – because they ran the risk of being caught by the children? And was it a spacious walk-in closet or a slim Pax model from Ikea? If you too are now dreaming of sex in the pax, think carefully about whether or not you should take out your clothes first. In the first case you have more space, but it is also less soft.

Grand officers and knights

The visit that the Macrons paid to the Swedish royal family was more civilized. Carl Gustaf, Silvia, Victoria and Daniel were “appointed Grand Officers of the Legion of Honor,” as “Frau im Spiegel” reports. “A gesture that was duly reciprocated: Carl Gustaf appointed the President a Knight of the Royal Order of the Seraphins.” Was the title not given a little carelessly – and accepted? If the Legion of Honor or the Order of the Seraphins were to become involved in acts of war one day, then all of them would have to take action.



Orders for everyone: the Macron couple in the Swedish Royal Palace

:



Image: Reuters



A pop superstar will soon be moving to us: “Adele – Why she is coming to Germany,” writes “Gala”. Yes, why – because of the weather? Because of the people? Because of Dieter Bohlen? Everything is wrong – she is coming because she can earn “at least 20 million euros” from her concerts here. If that's not a reason!

The celebrities from whom “Bunte” wants to know which three questions they would ask a potential life partner come up with something original. Actor Florian David Fitz says: “Are you voting for the AfD? Are you a conspiracy theorist? Can I read your cell phone messages?” If question three is answered in the negative, a “no” to questions one and two can probably be viewed as implausible. Fitz's colleague Lara Mandoki chimes in: “Would you bury a corpse with me?” We hope she only thinks of that because she went into the undertaker business part-time.







The “Bild” letter to the editor from Heinz K. from Sch. takes us into religious realms. on animal welfare: “Dear Mr. Özdemir, Adam was expelled from paradise because of an apple and not because of a steak! Please reconsider the quark!” Yes, Adam would have preferred to use the grill of knowledge: He could chew his juicy steak every day without worrying about his cholesterol levels, since he would be immortal. But it is unclear what Mr. K. is demanding instead: an apple levy – or a quark tax.