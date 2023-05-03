Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Head of the regional group Alexander Dorbindt, on behalf of the CSU, once again causes explosives against the Union sister CDU. However, it remains unclear who Dobrindt wants to annoy most with his advance. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

It was suspiciously peaceful for a while between the notoriously quarrelsome sisters CSU and CDU. So that the newly awakened harmony does not become permanent, Söder’s man in Berlin has now ignited vigorously: In the 2024 European elections, the Christian Democratic European party family EPP should not again compete with a common top candidate with an automatic claim to the EU executive chair, demands CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt. This is an outrage in style and content, which is aimed equally at Friedrich Merz’s CDU and at Dobrindt’s own CSU party “friend” Manfred Weber, who heads the EPP family. Both want the incumbent EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as their top candidate, who makes no secret of her desire to extend her term in office in Brussels and, conveniently, also belongs to the CDU.

Who does Dobrindt want to annoy the most with his advance?

The question remains who Söder’s string puller wants to annoy most with his surprising move: the pro-European Weber, to whom Dobrindt, a self-confessed EU skeptic, has a heartfelt dislike? Or does Dobrindt want to set a lure signal to the Europe opponents among the CSU voters in good time? Or is the addressee of the disruptive fire in truth CDU boss Merz, who urgently needs success in the previous European elections for his chancellor candidacy in 2025 (and who, by the way, supported the CSU, which is fighting for its independence in the dispute over the new traffic light election law according to the Bavarian interpretation not enough supported)? Dobrindt shares all of these motives, some in the Union whisper, with CSU boss Markus Söder. The latter’s recent statement that he himself was not available for the chancellor candidacy in 2025 should therefore be viewed with the usual dose of skepticism, which is always urgently advisable for assurances from the Munich State Chancellery.

George Anastasiadis