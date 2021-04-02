W.hen EU states are calling for European solidarity, they usually want to assert their own national interests. When Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian shortly a month ago asked EU partners to show solidarity with vaccines, it was no different. Kurz was publicly concerned about the undersupply of neighboring Austrian states. But at the same time he claimed for his own country an above-average share of those ten million doses of the vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer that will be delivered out of sequence in the second quarter.

The dispute initiated by Kurz, which also determined the EU video summit a week ago, has now been resolved – through a solidarity campaign in which Vienna is not participating. The compromise that the Brussels EU ambassadors negotiated on Thursday gave Austria 199,000 cans from the ten million batch – as much as the country is entitled to according to the usual key, the proportion of the population. Kurz called this a “solid result” – even if his government around the video summit had set the goal of double the delivery. The Czech Republic and Slovenia do not participate in the compromise either.

Bulgaria benefits the most

19 other countries under German leadership show solidarity. They are foregoing a total of 2.85 million cans, which will benefit Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovakia, Latvia and Estonia. The remaining volume is divided among all 27 countries according to the population quota. Without the “solidarity correction”, Germany would have received 1.858 million of the ten million cans. Now there are 1.3 million left. France receives 1.049 million cans instead of 1.499 million, and Italy receives 942,000 cans instead of 1.346 million.

Of the recipient countries, Bulgaria benefits the most with an additional 1.15 million doses, followed by Croatia (680,000), Slovakia (600,000), Latvia (380,000) and Estonia (40,000). The dispute over the distribution of the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine stems from the fact that some member states have ordered little of the particularly effective but also relatively expensive Biontech / Pfizer vaccine, mostly for cost reasons. Germany and some other countries were therefore able to order an above-average amount. Austria has relied heavily on the relatively cheap but so far little available active ingredient from Astra-Zeneca, which is sometimes questioned because of its alleged side effects. Of course, it cannot be said that Austria as a whole has a below-average supply of vaccines.

Kurz has for some time mixed his call for solidarity with calls for more vaccine for his country. The letter he initiated to EU leaders, in which he and the Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Estonia complained about the vaccine unequal distribution in the EU a good two weeks ago suggested that the signatories represent the worst-served countries. According to an analysis by the Council of Ministers, Austria and Slovenia are not included – but the four other countries as well as Latvia and Slovakia do.

The compromise proposal put forward by the current Portuguese EU Council Presidency at the beginning of the week was to distribute seven of the ten million doses strictly according to the proportion of the population and to make a further three available to the six particularly needy countries. The compromise that has now been found is almost in line with this, although Austria, Slovenia and the Czech Republic are excluded.

The Czech rejection of the proposal, which would have given Prague more vaccine doses than according to the population key, is hardly understandable, unlike the no from Vienna and Ljubljana. Apparently the Czech government is hoping for a reward from Austria. In any case, Kurz announced on Friday that his country would send 30,000 cans bilaterally to Prague in the spirit of European solidarity – and is pleased that other countries have shown their willingness to do so.