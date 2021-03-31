D.he conflict over the distribution of vaccines in the EU, which already dominated the video summit of the heads of state and government last week, has still not been resolved. Rather, Austria is allowing the dispute that Chancellor Sebastian instigated three weeks ago to escalate further. According to information from several diplomats, on Friday, one day after the video summit, the Austrian representative in the responsible EU committee (“Steering Committee”) threatened to block the ordering of further vaccines if his country was no longer allocated any more doses. At a meeting of the 27 EU ambassadors on Tuesday, the conflict was not resolved. The Portuguese Presidency tabled a new compromise proposal this Wednesday.

The subject of the dispute are ten million doses of vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer, which the EU Commission will also receive from the manufacturer for the second quarter. It is part of an order for 100 million cans, which was originally supposed to be completely delivered in the second half of the year and can now be brought forward to a small extent. The commission had previously ordered 500 million cans from Biontech / Pfizer. Until mid-April, the EU can also firmly order a further 100 million cans, on which it currently only has one option. Austria is now threatening to block this firm order if Vienna does not receive more of the 10 million cans than the previous key, the population quota, provided.

Austria is on average in terms of vaccine distribution

Chancellor Kurz had already demanded at the video summit that his country and various states that had ordered a below-average amount from Biontech / Pfizer receive more than the normal share of the 10 million cans. Most of his counterparts had rejected this request. In the final declaration of the summit it is expressly stated that the vaccine should be distributed among the member states according to the proportion of the population. However, it also says that the distribution should take place in the spirit of “solidarity”. It was generally understood that the countries with below average coverage – especially the six countries Bulgaria, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia – should receive a slightly higher proportion. The ambassadors should find a solution for this.

A compromise proposal has been on the table for some time, according to which seven million doses will be distributed among the EU states strictly according to population. The rest should go to the poorly supplied countries. Austria does not belong to them. The latest Portuguese compromise proposal means that the remaining three million cans will go to the six countries mentioned. Germany has ordered an above-average amount from Biontech / Pfizer.

The Vienna initiative is causing outrage among most states because Austria is on average in terms of vaccine supply. “It is pretty outrageous that Kurz refers to the solidarity of the EU states. For him, solidarity is always a one-way street, ”said a diplomat, also referring to the fact that the Chancellor portrayed himself as the spearhead of the“ frugal ”states in the negotiations on the EU budget framework last year.

It was initially open on Wednesday whether a compromise could be reached at short notice. Of course, diplomats doubt the credibility of the Vienna threat. No national government could politically afford to block the ordering of vaccines in times of great shortage of vaccines, it is said in Brussels. There is also a legal argument. The Council of Ministers Legal Service, which was questioned as a precaution, stated that no Member State could prevent the Commission from ordering vaccines by veto. “Kurz made himself unpopular among the EU partners – and his threat is empty,” said an EU representative.