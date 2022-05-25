Group suspects that Planalto stimulated Flávia Arruda’s candidacy for vice of the House against her candidate

The Evangelical Bank, one of the main groups supporting the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Legislature, suspects that the government encouraged a candidacy for vice-president of the Chamber against the name supported by the group.

The deputy and former minister of the Secretariat of Government Flavia Arruda (PL-DF) registered as a single candidate for the position in the last moments when this was possible.

Before, the PL bench had chosen Lincoln Portela (PL-MG) as the party’s official candidate. He was an indication of Sosthenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ), president of the Evangelical Parliamentary Front.

Lincoln had defeated Bolsonaro’s favorite name, Major Victor Hugo (PL-GO), by 21 votes to 19 on Tuesday afternoon (May 24, 2022). Thus, he became the official candidate of the party.

“I, as president of the front, am attentive to the candidacy of Flávia, who is a former government minister. It may be an affront to the Evangelical Front, which has always been an ally of the government”said Sosthenes to the Power 360.

Lincoln and Flavia are not the only PL candidates. There are other 3 separate ones, as the political jargon calls those who launch themselves in the dispute without the formal support of the party.

Only members of the PL can apply for the 1st Vice because the position was left with the caption in the sharing of seats on the Board of Directors, the direction of the Chamber, made at the beginning of 2021. This is the current interpretation of the House bylaws.

The previous incumbent, Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM), was removed by the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), on Monday (May 23), on the grounds of having left the PL.

They also lost their job because they were in the same situation. Marília Arraes (SD-PE, former 2nd secretary) and Rose Modest (União-MS, former 3rd secretary). The 2nd Secretariat will belong to the PT (former party of Marília) and the 3rd, to the PSDB (former legend of Rose).

Although only members of the party to which the position belongs can run for it, all deputies vote. Therefore, being the favorite name of a legend does not mean victory in the final dispute.

The election will take place on Wednesday afternoon (May 24). Read the list of candidates below:

The positions on the Board are important because the collegiate makes decisions about the functioning of the Chamber. Of the 7 holders, 3 will be chosen in the 4th (May 25th).

The trigger for the dismissals was pressure from the PL against Ramos, who has been opposing Jair Bolsonaro. Rose and Marília came in tow.

Lira, however, only made the move after the review of the judicial decision that protected the position of the former vice president of the House.