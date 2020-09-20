E.Actually, the tough power struggles in the Bavarian parliamentary group of the AfD are already permanent. The disputes have long ceased to be fought internally, but are now being carried out in public.

But the escalation level that has now been reached also raises the question of how things can go on together in the parliamentary group in the Munich Maximilianeum for the parties involved.

It’s about the top of the group about the chairmen Katrin Ebner-Steiner and Ingo Hahn – and new leadership elections will not take place until October 2021. And the MP Andreas Winhart, one of the most determined critics of the group chairmen, says he is not thinking of backing down.

Winhart is one of the group of twelve AfD MPs who have publicly positioned themselves against the top of the parliamentary group and are calling for their resignation. Where this leads in political work was in the middle of the week at the autumn retreat fraction to visit.

Such retreats usually serve to determine the common political thrust for the coming months and to agree on the main topics. But the closed session of the Bavarian AfD parliamentary group ended before it really began.

The MEPs could not agree on a common agenda. This is curious because there are no major inconsistencies in the content of the policy.

“It is a stale feeling when you are governed from above, although you have the majority,” said AfD MP Markus Bayerbach, explaining the reasons for this Rift. Bayerbach is one of the spokesmen for the group of twelve, which opposes its own parliamentary group chairmen.

As early as the end of May, the 20-member parliamentary group failed in its attempt to organize a voting out of the executive committee – this requires a two-thirds majority in the parliamentary group.

Before the autumn retreat, the faction rebels had tabled amendments to the planned agenda with a simple majority, but these were “deliberately delayed and sabotaged by the conference leader and faction leader Hahn in order to prevent votes on personnel issues,” said Winhart.

Bayerbach calls the faction leadership a “wagon castle”. In order to advance the restructuring of the parliamentary group, “The Sensible”, as the twelve call themselves, called for the election of AfD representatives in the state parliament committees, the removal of allowances for the board of directors and the removal of external parliamentary group employees.

“There is a lack of transparency”

“We are the majority, but we have no insight into the finances, no overview of the staff, there is no transparency whatsoever. We’re not going to let the chairmen show us any further, ”says Winhart.

Group leader Hahn said that he had rejected only three of the almost 50 amendments because they were illegal. Instead of dealing with the submitted motions, the group preferred to end the meeting. He regrets that.

The farce about the failed parliamentary group retreat, which was led from the beginning with violent accusations and loud accusations, as participants report, is only the preliminary climax of a development that Bayerbach sees as a “worst case” for the External impact of his political work. Winhart says he can understand if from the outside it looks like the fight in the sandpit for the shovel.

In July, the group led by Ebner-Steiner and Hahn, with reference to wasting tax money, canceled their company cars, later the AfD seating arrangements in the plenum were redefined: the two parliamentary group leaders were relegated to the last row by majority vote.

So far, however, they have refused to sit there. How sensible the “sensible” actually are is debatable. Winhart, for example, has been racist and racist several times in the past anti-Semitic statements noticed and was still observed as a parliamentarian by the Bavarian State Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

In any case, the tone in the parliamentary group is rustic. Winhart is outraged by an internal Telegram chat group in which the twelve opposing MPs are said to have been described by a member of the parliamentary group as a “dirty dozen”.

Ebner-Steiner poses next to anti-vaccination opponents with “Jewish star” A photo published on the Internet of Katrin Ebner-Steiner, head of the Bavarian AfD parliamentary group, next to an opponent of vaccination causes trouble. The CSU and the Greens accuse her of playing down the Holocaust.

In return, parliamentary group leader Ebner-Steiner is referred to internally as a “duck”. For the majority of the parliamentary group, since the attempted election at the end of May, she has only been a temporary chairperson, a “lame duck” who is no longer capable of acting and making decisions.

Most recently, the Bavarian AfD was a good six percent in the surveys, their calls for an end to the corona restrictions and an abolition of the distance requirement and Mask requirement do not reach the voters.

For Winhart this is the confirmation that “the performance of the board is not right” – but that should only be half the story.