A refugee camp in Lebanon was completely burned down by locals. Previously, there should have been a dispute over shop opening times.

Locals burn in after an argument Refugee camp in Lebanon completely down.

completely down. Lebanese media report on Gunshots and exploding gas bottles .

. The arsonists were apparently Members of the Mir clan.

Beirut – From the camp for refugees in the Lebanese Province of Minja there is almost nothing left today. Hundreds of Syrians lost their makeshift home to the flames. The state agency reports that young people set fire to the tents on Saturday evening NNA.

Lebanon: Clan members burn down refugee camp after a dispute – the reason is incredible

Apparently, this was preceded by a dispute between camp residents and a local family. These should be members of the local Me clans act, report local media. According to Lebanese police, six Syrians and several Lebanese, including a member of the Mir family, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The argument began for an incredible reason. Young clan members wanted to go shopping in a store in the warehouse, describes TV station LBCI. The shop was actually already closed, so the locals would have the Syrians forcedto open it. Then one of the Lebanese should offended a Syrian girl to have.

Conflict in the refugee home gets out of hand: shots are fired – camp in flames

The argument escalated. Shots were fired. The camp went up in flames. The Fire is said to have spread furiously in the tent city. Lebanese media report on exploding gas bottles. The army confirms the incidents and also speaks of a “personal argument”.

Only after about four hours did the fire brigade get the fire under control. Too late for most of the camp. All that remains of the camp is rubble and ashes. According to the UN lived about 75 families in the emergency shelter. You are now homeless again.

Locals burn down tent city: Grand Mufti sharply condemns act – “Must support refugees”

“A heinous crime.” Sunni Grand Mufti of Lebanon, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, strongly condemns the act. Those responsible should be held accountable, he demands of the authorities. “The Syrian refugees in Lebanon are guests, ”he told the state agency NNA“We have to support them until they can return to their home country.” The civil war has been raging in Syria since 2011. Almost 1.5 million people are said to have fled to Lebanon, according to government taxes.

On the island of Lesvos it was late summer of this year to one devastating fire arrived at the Moria refugee camp. There is also a terrible suspicion of the cause. * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen editorial network.