A dispute in Austria ended for a German in the hospital. The man was knocked unconscious in Ischgl.

Ischgl – According to the police, a man was knocked unconscious during a violent argument in front of a restaurant in Ischgl in Tyrol. The 42-year-old fell unconscious after being punched in the face and hit his head on the asphalt, the Austrian police reported on Saturday (January 21). The victim and two companions (39 and 36 years old), who were unharmed, come from Bad Herrenalb in Baden-Württemberg.

The incident happened on Friday night. The three men clashed with two others who initially fled but were later arrested by police. The injured victim had to be taken to the Zams hospital after first aid on site and admitted to the intensive care unit there, writes the Crown newspaper.

Dispute in Ischgl: suspected perpetrators were caught

“In the course of extensive investigations, the suspects were found,” reports the Crown newspaper continue. According to the police, the alleged perpetrators were a 28-year-old Dane and a 30-year-old Congolese.

Both suspects admitted to being present at the altercation. “However, the Dane denied the physical injury to the 42-year-old German,” said the investigators. Further surveys are in progress. The duo was reported by the public prosecutor in Austria. (dpa/lp)