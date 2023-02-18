(Reuters) – The race to buy Manchester United heated up on Saturday with Jim Ratcliffe’s firm Ineos confirming it had made a bid for the club and a source telling Reuters that U.S. hedge fund Elliott Investment Management is also prepared. to finance an acquisition.

British billionaire Ratcliffe, a longtime United fan and founder of Ineos, has previously openly expressed his interest in buying the Old Trafford club. Ineos formally entered the bidding process to acquire United earlier this year.

Ineos said in its statement on Saturday that it will look to implement a fan-centric approach, something that has been absent under current owners, the Glazer family.

“We would see our role as the long-term guardians of Manchester United on behalf of the fans and wider community,” said the chemical company.

“We are ambitious and highly competitive and would like to invest in Manchester United to make it the number one club in the world once again.”

Elliott has ruled out an outright takeover but plans to offer funding for a bid, although it is unclear which offer the hedge fund giant and previous owner of Serie A champions AC Milan will be involved in, a source told Reuters.

Elliott and United declined to comment.

Ineos has been involved in the sport for a long time, with the company serving as a key partner to eight-time Formula 1 champions Mercedes, owning the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team and a performance partner to the New Zealand rugby team.

The company also acquired French league club Nice in 2019.

The Glazers began looking at options for 20-time English champions United, including new investment or a possible sale, in November, 17 years after buying the Old Trafford club.

They bought United for £790m ($951m) as part of a highly leveraged deal and any sale of the Premier League giant would likely exceed the biggest sporting deal to date – the £5.2bn, including debt and investments, paid for by Chelsea, sources told Reuters earlier.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) said in November that the club needed new ownership and new investment to stop years of decline and that supporters should have a say in how it is run in the future.

Ineos has said it wants to make United a beacon for a “modern, progressive and fan-centric approach to ownership”.

The initial deadline for bids expired on Friday, with Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, son of the former Prime Minister of Qatar, confirming a bid. On Thursday, the Daily Telegraph reported that Saudi Arabia had also submitted a proposal.

United is the fourth richest football club in the world, according to an analysis by Deloitte. They are widely viewed as one of the most prized assets in all of sport.

The team, led by Erik ten Hag, are third in the league standings with 46 points after 23 games. They host Leicester City on Sunday.

United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool have also said they are exploring a sale, while Tottenham Hotspur are expected to receive a $3.75 billion offer from Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi, Reuters reported.

