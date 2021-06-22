If it were a football match, the question of ex-resident doctors would be like this: in one half of the field, the state plays in defense with an unsolved state-medical dispute that has lasted for years, on the other hand the ex-trainees in the Courts such as the national team of Mancini attack and win with full points. And therefore, while the settlement agreement is delayed, the sequence of victories continues in favor of the ex-resident doctors. In addition to the three positive sentences announced by the Consulcesi legal network a few weeks ago which returned 4 million euros to 164 doctors, there are four other sentences in favor of about 200 doctors. “Once again, – comments the Consulcesi lawyer – the court of Rome condemns the presidency of the Council of Ministers to pay almost 5 million euros to doctors who had specialized in the years from 1983 to 91 for the failure to implement EU directives and for the failure to recognize adequate remuneration during specialization courses “.





In the last month and a half – recalls a note – there have been 7 positive rulings in favor of the professionals protected by Consulcesi, a legal network that has already obtained more than half a billion in favor of its clients on this dispute. During their specialization, these doctors were essentially not awarded the correct remuneration in violation of the Community directives on the subject. A serious injustice, suffered only by Italian doctors in the period between 1978 and 2006. These sentences follow a recent ruling by the court of Florence which changes the jurisprudential framework in favor of doctors. In particular, the Tuscan Court affirms that the prescription cannot begin to run – as Consulcesi had always stated – as long as the element of uncertainty remains regarding the criteria for recognizing the rights in favor of doctors.

Another novelty is in order to the amount of compensation to which doctors who specialized in the years 83 to 91 are entitled to. The court of Florence parameters to d. lgs. In 1991, therefore, the implementation rule of the directives, recognizing doctors more than 11 thousand euros for each year of specialization. The legal orientation is changing on former trainees. The theses that Consulcesi has always carried out with the pro-veritate opinion of President Di Amato and with the recent ruling of the Court of Florence have doubled the reimbursements for each year attended and the time for prescription lengthened. Consulcesi – concludes the note – has made available a free consultancy service for information on the possibility of taking legal action, by contacting 800.122.777 or directly through the website www.consulcesi.it.