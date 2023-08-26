Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

Turbulence is mostly in the form of air pockets. In one case, however, a mother causes a plane to flip – and ends up being thrown out.

Olbia – Traveling as a family can be stressful, especially on a plane. Sitting still in places and waiting for arrival is often boring for children. Whether they are parents on an airplane, on a submarine or in a taxi, it is their job to ensure that the children behave appropriately on the plane and do not violate safety regulations. A woman apparently saw things differently on the return flight from Sardinia to Rome and argued so violently with the staff on the plane that the pilot turned around without further ado.

Lufthansa: New luxury above the clouds View photo gallery

Dispute on the plane escalates: mother is said to have thrown her mobile phone at the stewardess

Before the incident, the mother is said to have vacationed with her two children on the Italian island of Sardinia. The departure was scheduled for 5 p.m., but was delayed by two hours, the portal reports unionesarda.it. The family is said to have noticed as soon as they boarded, because the offspring apparently did not want to buckle up. When a stewardess approached the mother and explained to her that the children had to comply with the airline’s regulations, the situation escalated.

A mother argued so badly with a stewardess on a plane that the pilot turned around and threw the woman out. (Iconic image) © Montage: dpa/Imago/Zoonar

The dispute is said to have degenerated in such a way that the woman is said to have thrown her mobile phone at the stewardess. When the pilot learned of the incident, he made short work of it and turned back less than halfway. Instead of continuing to Rome, the plane returned to Olbia Airport. The mother was already expected there by border police officers. According to the report, the woman herself asserts that she did not throw her cell phone, it fell out of her hand. In another case passengers even voted with a show of hands to have a woman thrown off the plane.

Plane turns around and throws mother out – the pilot is celebrated on Facebook

The transmitter RTL took up the story and published it on the social media platform Facebook. Over 4000 users have the Contribution commented and apparently most readers agree – in many comments it is simply “right”. There is more sympathy for the other passengers who also arrived later in Rome due to the incident. For example, one comment reads: “Incredible and all other passengers have to suffer as a result!”

Some users go even further, according to two comments that the woman should pay. “I really hope that the mother will have to pay for the costs incurred.” And: “That the children simply can’t hear anymore. The mother should now also pay the costs for this.”

No special treatment for families on the plane – one person takes the side of the mother

However, one person also sees the situation differently and understands the mother. In the comment, she wrote: “Wow a whole plane full of adults would rather fly back than distract and soothe two little kids! Wow!” In the comment column, however, the person with their opinion is clearly outnumbered.

Many people seem to think that there are no special rules for parents with their children on the plane. A woman who did not want to give up her seat on the plane for a child also received a lot of encouragement under a TikTok post.