In the dispute with Greece over islands in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkish President Erdogan has issued another threat. She is to be taken seriously.

Istanbul – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not making many friends at the moment. He blocked Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO accession with a veto, which annoyed the alliance partners. Turkey has launched airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, and a ground offensive could follow. Russia and the US had previously warned Ankara against an offensive in northern Syria.

Most threatening, however, are the tensions with Greece, which flare up again and again. So Erdogan said at the beginning of September, looking at his neighbors: “We can suddenly come one night.” On the sidelines of the European summit in Prague at the beginning of October, the Turkish president issued a similar warning.

Erdogan threatens Greece: “Tayfun” rocket could hit Athens

Now, in the dispute over Greek islands in the eastern Mediterranean, Erdogan has indirectly threatened a missile attack if Greece “does not rest”. Greece is nervous because the “Tayfun” rocket developed by Turkey could also hit Athens, Erdogan said on Sunday evening at a meeting with young people in Samsun, northern Turkey. “Of course, this production makes the Greeks nervous. You mention Tayfun and the Greek gets nervous.”

The Greeks said the rocket could hit Athens. “Yes, of course she will,” he added. If Greece does not rest on the islands, “if you try to take something away from (us) here and there, then of course a country like Turkey will not stand by and do something.”

Dispute between Turkey and Greece: Rocket has already been successfully tested

The background to the conflict is that Turkey is challenging Greek sovereignty over numerous inhabited and uninhabited Greek islands in the eastern Mediterranean and is demanding the withdrawal of all Greek troops from these islands. The situation between the two NATO partners in the Aegean is extremely tense at the moment.

According to the state broadcaster TRT, the ballistic missile “Tayfun” developed by the arms manufacturer Roketsan should be able to fly at least 300 kilometers, which would actually put Athens within range. The rocket was successfully tested on the Black Sea in October.