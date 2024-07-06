Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

A recent scuffle broke out between a holidaymaker and a taxi driver near Split airport. In the end, only the latter paid the bill.

Split – “Let me go, let me go. Help me,” can be heard on video recordings taken by passers-by at Split airport in southern Croatia. It shows a tall man holding another man of smaller stature. What sounds and looks like a robbery is in fact a physical argument between a Croatian taxi driver and a presumably British tourist. The alleged reason: spilled orange juice.

Taxi ride in Croatia escalates – driver demands dry cleaning costs from holiday couple

The taxi driver described the incident to the Dalmatian Portal as follows: A couple, who by their accents were from Britain, had booked a ride from Split city centre to the airport. According to the driver, the journey went smoothly until they reached the airport. The holidaymakers also paid the approximately 40 euros for the journey without any problems. However, when the car door was opened, the driver noticed that two litres of orange juice had been spilled on the seat.

“I told them that this was an additional cost and that dry cleaning would cost about 80 to 100 euros,” the taxi driver told the Croatian news portal. “I offered to call a cleaning service that would set the price so that we could sort it out immediately.” The situation then escalated completely. There was a stir in Croatia recently also the high price for Aperol Spritz.

“He became aggressive” – holidaymaker gets into scuffle with taxi driver

“He went crazy. He became aggressive,” the taxi driver describes the holidaymaker’s reaction to his request. “He cursed my mother and tried to hit me twice with his fist,” he continues. According to the Dalmatian driver, it cannot be ruled out that the passenger could have been drunk.

A Videorecorded by a passerby and published by Croatian media, shows the subsequent scenes that take place outside the vehicle. The footage shows the passenger opening the back door of his own accord and trying to get the luggage out of the taxi’s trunk. When the taxi driver notices this, he grabs the passenger and tries to hold him. As the two squabblers then disappear from the picture, loud shouting can be heard.

Then the second holidaymaker appears and tries to separate the taxi driver from her partner. “They tried to run away with the luggage, I just wanted to hold them until the police arrived,” says the driver Dalmatian PortalBut then he lets the man go and the two vacationers leave. At the end of the video, the taxi driver is confronted by a passerby.

“Most expensive ride I’ve ever had” – taxi driver is left with the costs and has to pay a fine

The Croatia holidaymakers then made their way to the airport gate without any problems. “The police let them fly away without any problems,” said the taxi driver. He himself, however, said he was reported for disturbing the peace and was issued with a fine of 300 euros. In addition to additional costs for the parking space, the taxi driver was ultimately left with the cleaning costs. “That was probably the most expensive trip I’ve ever had,” was his sobering conclusion.

Taking a taxi can easily become very expensive for tourists on holiday. Vacationer paid more than 100 euros after a 13-kilometer taxi ride in CroatiaHowever, if you are driving to Croatia yourself, you should be aware of the toll fees that have increased as of July 1st. (jm)