Lula has 11 provisional measures wasting processing time because heads of the Chamber and Senate do not agree on rules

The dispute between the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), on when and with what rules to resume the joint commissions (formed by deputies and senators) that analyze provisional measures already harms the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The Chief Executive signed 11 MPs (provisional measures) in the current mandate. Until Tuesday (14.Mar.2023), They loston average, 34 of its 120 days of validity without any progress, waiting for a solution to the impasse between the heads of the Houses of Congress.

The Constitution determines that the president of the National Congress –a position that today belongs to Pacheco– form a different joint commission to analyze each provisional measure published by the federal government within a period of no more than 48 hours.

In the first months of the pandemic, there was a seam with the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to adopt an exceptional rite and the MPs to be voted directly in the plenary sessions of the Chamber and, later, of the Senate.

The institution of the emergency regime gave Arthur Lira almost absolute power over the text and progress of the provisional measures. He went on to define by himself who would be the rapporteur for the proposals and when to put them to the vote. This took away the strength of the senators, who want the previous system to return as soon as possible.

On February 7, Pacheco and the other members of the Senate Steering Committee agreed to return to the joint committees, but Lira and her companions at the Chamber table did not sign the joint act – which is necessary to validate it.

On Tuesday (March 14), Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) filed a writ of mandamus against the mayor at the STF asking for the immediate return of the MPs’ joint committees.

Survey of Power360 shows that, of the 26 provisional measures currently being processed in the Legislative, only two advanced – both from the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Once approved by the House, they await a vote in the Senate. Both are valid until April 5.

O Power360 found that Pacheco spoke several times in recent weeks with Lira. One of the proposals was to draw a line on March 1st. The PMs published before would be voted on in the express regime, directly in plenary. Those signed from then on would go through commissions. Now, there is talk of resuming the regular rite in April. There was still no agreement.

GOVERNMENT TRIES TO MEDIATE CONFLICT

Faced with the expiration of the term of the MPs and the lack of a solution, the Planalto Palace entered the field. So far, without success. He may still have to deal with Lira’s dissatisfaction in reaction to the eventual decision of the Supreme Court ordering Congress to resume the joint commissions immediately.

The leader of the Government in Congress, Senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), was at a meeting of leaders on Tuesday (14.mar) in the Senate. He said that they tried to reach an agreement to meet the two Houses, but it was not possible.

“At this meeting there was no agreement. All the leaders who were present expressed their support for the decision of the Board of Directors of the Senate, which is the immediate restoration of the joint commissions. There remains an impasse on this. We will wait, because Senator Alessandro entered with a writ of mandamus”, Randolf told reporters.

According to the senator, the leaders are discussing a way to resolve the impasse in the coming days: “The STF, deciding to restore the joint commissions, imposes a reality, then it will have to return immediately. To resolve the impasses with the Chamber, one of the ideas is to debate a PEC in the Chamber and in the Senate to alternate the entry house of the MPs”.

Randolfe stated that “the idea of ​​alternating MP in the Chamber and Senate is seen with sympathy”, but that is still a proposal for the future. “For the government, it is immediately interesting to vote on the MPs that complete 42 days today. we only have 80 days”declared.

The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), said that mediating the conflict with dialogue is the best way out.

“Of course, a decision by the Supreme Court is binding, so we are trying to establish a dialogue with both Houses, to find a solution that makes both Houses comfortable. It has to be resolved soon. If it’s next week, it’s a good size”declared the PT.

In an interview with journalists on Tuesday, the minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) dodged questions about the impact of the congressional deadlock on federal government proposals.

“[Lira e Pacheco] they didn’t need to ask for my intermediation because there is an agreement that I believe will be built between the two Houses. And the government will always reinforce the position: we want to keep the calendar, we want the MPs to be voted on”he declared.