Neymar and Álvaro González attacked each other again. This time after the duel for the French Super Cup. The brawlers provoked themselves via Twitter and went well below the belt.
Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Marseille have always been arch rivals. PSG superstar Neymar and OM defender Álvaro González live this rivalry on the pitch. And thereby exceed one or the other limit.
The feud between the Brazilian and the Spaniard began in early September 2020. At that time, the two clashed violently in the 1-0 win in Marseille. After a verbal argument, Neymar hit González and was thrown off the pitch. He later accused the 31-year-old of having racially insulted him.
“Look at this racism! That’s why I hit him. The only thing I regret is that I didn’t hit this asshole in the face,” Neymar wrote on his social channels at the time.
González called this a lie and was subsequently acquitted by the French league association.
The next duel followed on Wednesday evening. Not only between PSG and Marseille, but also between Neymar and González. In the duel for the Trophee des Champions, the French Supercup, the reigning champions from Paris won 2: 1 this time.
Neymar scored the 2-0 and then tweeted a picture of himself and the trophy. The 28-year-old wrote: “I am the king, am I Alvaro?”
The Spaniard’s reaction was not long in coming. González responded with a picture in which he grabbed Neymar by the head and wrote: “My parents taught me to always take out the garbage.”
But it shouldn’t have been that either. Neymar countered again. “Unfortunately they forgot to teach you how to win titles. That gnaws at you, Alvaro, doesn’t it?”
It is difficult to say who is the main culprit in this dispute. After all, only the two professionals know whether González actually racially insulted Neymar. Either way, with their constant provocations below the belt, both of them are in no way fulfilling their role model! Please stop it!
